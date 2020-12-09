The Masked Singer 2020 Finale Schedule Confusion: Is It on TV Tonight? When Is It?

The Masked Singer season 4 is coming to an end, with only 3 finalists remaining in the competition. The finale is sure to be a dynamic conclusion to the celebrity singing competition’s latest installment, as one character is crowned the winner and all 3 are unmasked. Nevertheless, there has been some confusion among fans of the show regarding when the finale is actually scheduled to air.

After last week’s triple-elimination, you may have been expecting the finale to air tonight, December 9; however, the season 4 finale episode does not air until next week on Wednesday, December 16.

A Special Holiday-Themed Episode of ‘The Masked Singer’ Airs on December 9

While the finale is not airing until December 16, The Masked Singer is not taking a brief hiatus and there is a new episode airing in the show’s usual time slot on December 9. The episode is a celebration of the holiday season, highlighting not only the final 3 competitors but also a return of the contestants who were eliminated previously.

The description for the episode teases, “The final three singers perform never-before-heard holiday songs, with all-new animated clues; the already unmasked celebrities join together to perform their favorite holiday jingles.”

Since all 3 finalists will be competing in the finale, the special episode does not include an unmasking or elimination. It’s still worth it to tune in though, especially if you’ve been hard at work piecing together clues in an effort to figure out which celebrities are singing from behind the mask. The hour-long episode includes new clues and hints about the remaining characters, and their new performances may also offer insight into their star identities.

Ahead of the Season 4 Finale, FOX Will Air a Season Recap Episode

FOX has scheduled two hours of Masked Singer programming on December 16 in celebration of the season finale. At 8pm ET / 7pm CT, they will kick off the finale with a recap episode called “Road to the Finals.” The description says it will be “A look back at the best moments and performances from Season 4.”

To recap ahead of the season finale, here are the contestants who have been eliminated and unmasked so far:

– Popcorn: Taylor Dayne

– Jellyfish: Chloe Kim

– Seahorse: Tori Kelly

– Broccoli: Paul Anka

– Whatchamacallit: Lonzo Ball

– Serpent: Dr. Elvis Francois

– Snow Owls: Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black

– Squiggly Monster: Bob Saget

– Lips: Wendy Williams

– Baby Alien: Mark Sanchez

– Giraffe: Brian Austin Green

– Gremlin: Mickey Rourke

– Dragon: Busta Rhymes

Then, at 9pm ET / 8pm CT, the hour-long season 4 finale begins. The official synopsis for the episode teases, “The three finalists perform one last time before all are unmasked and one singer takes home the trophy.” The final 3 this season are the Crocodile, the Sun, and the Mushroom.

The competition has been incredibly stiff this season, and its anyone’s finale to win. While the Sun has shone the brightest vocally, Mushroom and Crocodile have given very diverse and entertaining performances week after week and are also incredibly strong singers. The winner will be determined by the votes of the night’s virtual audience as well as the celebrity panelists.

New episodes of The Masked Singer season 4 air on Wednesday nights at 8/7c on FOX.

