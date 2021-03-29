Adam Levine Seemingly Rejects Blake Shelton

Over the weekend, Adam Levine joked that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani wouldn’t be able to “afford” him performing at their wedding.

The Maroon 5 singer then set the record straight, telling SiriusXM that while the pair haven’t asked him to perform, he would be “honored” to sing at their wedding. “They won’t ask me though. They’ll probably get like Luke Bryan or somebody,” he joked.

Will Adam Levine Play at Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton's Wedding?Adam Levine says he would love to — but have they asked him? Hear more from Hits 1 on our app! Click here for your trial subscription: siriusxm.com/yt/freetrial Subscribe to SiriusXM on YouTube: youtube.com/siriusxm Connect with SiriusXM Online Facebook: facebook.com/siriusxm Twitter: twitter.com/siriusxm Instagram: instagram.com/siriusxm #SiriusXM #Sirius #SXM 2021-03-26T21:15:57Z

This isn’t the first time the subject of Levine performing at the duo’s wedding has surfaced. In December, per People, Shelton told Seth Meyers that he was going to persuade Levine to perform at his wedding. “I’m sitting there in bed, eating popcorn, and I’m like, ‘Man f___ you, I’m not coming to play your wedding.”

Levine followed it up by complimenting the soon-to-be-wed couple, stating, “Yeah, they’re the best, dude.”

Performing at Blake and Gwen’s wedding is clearly a coveted gig, seeing as Miley Cyrus also offered up her vocal chops for the event.

When Stefani congratulated Cyrus for her performance on a January episode of NPR’s “Tiny Desk Concert”, the “Wrecking Ball” singer responded, “I’ll be your wedding singer! I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. Whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other!”, according to Taste of Country.

Gwen & Blake Met on ‘The Voice’

ALSO @gwenstefani @blakeshelton I’ll be your wedding singer! I promise to be on my best behavior. Or worst. whatever you want! It’s your special day! Cheers to loving you both almost as much as you love each other! 💗🥰 https://t.co/iz21PDiRGS — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) February 1, 2021

As many fans are well aware, Blake and Gwen met on the set of The Voice.

It wasn’t until about a year after they both started working as coaches on the show that they became romantic and “leaned on each other during their respective divorces,” according to People.

The two dated for five years before Shelton proposed at his ranch in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Afterward, Shelton told People, “People still can’t understand how this possibly happened… Like, how can she possibly want to be with this guy? It has to have been like a mix up, right?'”

Now that they’re planning their wedding, are Blake and Gwen going to take Miley up on her offer? Shelton told People, “Miley is one of the most talented singers I have ever met. She drives me crazy because she’s a lot like Kelly [Clarkson] in the way that they can burst out with this voice,” he said. “If I’m going to sing, I have to think about it and go warm up. It’s unfair.”

What We Know About the Wedding

Now, the question on everyone’s mind is when the two are getting married.

In a recent interview with Extra’s “Cheslie Kryst”, according to Sounds Like Nashville, Shelton said, “We want our families to be there, her mom and dad, my mom and step-dad, and we don’t have a clue when we’re going to be able to mingle again. So that is all we’re waiting on.”

He adorably added, “I would marry her when we’re done with this interview if I could.”

Unsurprisingly, their plans have been put on hold due to the coronavirus. When Stefani spoke to Hello Magazine recently, she said, “I would say I just want my parents there at this point. My parents wouldn’t come to Thanksgiving because they’re so scared so really would rather it not be a COVID situation.”

She added, “I would rather not have masks and that kind of thing. Even when you cut it down to just family, it’s too many people for COVID so we’re sort of going to see what happens in the next few months.”

READ NEXT: Watch: 17-Year-Old Alex Miller’s Leaked American Idol Audition Video