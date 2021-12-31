Season 21 ‘The Voice’ Contestant Releases 4 Singles

One contestant from season 21 of NBC’s “The Voice” dropped four recordings ahead of the new year.

Team Ariana Grande’s Bella DeNapoli was eliminated ahead of the top 13 performances on “The Voice,” meaning she did not make it through to the live shows.

Now, DeNapoli released four singles from her time on the show as a Christmas gift to her fans and to herself.

The decision was praised by her coach, Ariana Grande. DeNapoli announced that the songs would be released in a December 30 Instagram post.

“i wanted to end this year with something that made my 2021 so special,” she shared. “… @nbcthevoice & @arianagrande this year was the greatest blessing i could’ve ever asked for thanks to you #teamarianaforlifeandwhatevercomesafter.”

DeNapoli Recorded Songs She Sung on ‘The Voice’

DeNapoli recorded four songs she performed on “The Voice,” including “Sweet Escape,” “Chandelier,” “No More Tears (Enough is Enough),” and “Damaged,” according to her Instagram post.

Grande commented on the post announcing the music, writing “absolutely.”

The decision was also praised by Joshua Vacanti, a fellow contestant on the show, who wrote, “Ahhhhhhh!!!!!!”

After releasing the four songs, DeNapoli shared her appreciation for 2021.

“cheers to a life changing year !!!!!” she wrote. “raising a glass to the highest of heights this year has blessed me with. but also to the lowest of lows that came my way.”

She added, “each part, good and bad ty… all has brought me to where I am today… and for that i am grateful. My biggest takeaway this year is to just trust yourself, your journey and your heart. i challenge you to do the same in #2022.”

DeNapoli released her first single following “The Voice” in early December 2021. Her song, titled “idk,” was released in December.

At the time of writing, the video for the song has over 200,000 views on Instagram, which is a huge number for a debut single. The song has 37,000 streams on Spotify, her second-largest song ever released followed by “When We Fell In Love,” which has over 100,000 streams at the time of writing.

The four singles she released on December 31, 2021, have streams ranging from 3,400 to 12,500 at the time of writing just 12 hours after their release. That number is likely to go up, as Ariana Grande shared the links on her Instagram stories.

DeNapoli Thanked Grande for Her Help

DeNapoli thanked her coach for everything she did for her during her time on “The Voice” season 21 in a post following the season finale.

“most importantly @arianagrande … thank you,” she wrote. “I am forever changed because you took a chance on me. this journey may have introduced you as my coach… but you’ve become much more than that. Thank you for believing in me every step of the way and for continuing to help guide me in my path today. I love you always mom.”

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

