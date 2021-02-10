Blake Shelton Reacts to Super Bowl Commercial With Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani appeared in a T-Mobile Super Bowl ad alongside former The Voice costar Adam Levine.

The commercial featured Levine, Stefani and Shelton, and it took place a few years ago, which is years before Stefani and Shelton were happily engaged. At the beginning of the advertisement, Stefani and Levine FaceTime each other, and Stefani tells the Maroon 5 frontman that she’s ready to “start dating again.”

After mishearing what Stefani says she wants, Levine sends Shelton to meet her for a first date, and the rest is history.

Shelton Says People Loved the Commercial

Adam Levine Sets Up Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton | T-Mobile Big Game 2021 CommercialAfter a video call on a spotty network, Adam Levine takes what he heard and sets up Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton on what he thinks will be the perfect match. Don’t trust your love life to just any network. Learn more about T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G coverage: t-mobile.com/5g Watch more T-Mobile Game Day 2021 commercials:… 2021-02-08T01:08:10Z

Shelton told Entertainment Weekly that people loved the commercial and he’d been getting feedback ever since it aired.

“Of all the things that I’ve been fortunate enough to have happen in my life, I don’t know that my phone has ever erupted – I mean my phone was smoking last night,” Shelton told the outlet. “You realize, ‘Oh my God, nobody has ever really watched me win an award.’ I know that now. But everybody watches the Super Bowl. Now it’s confirmed: I know every contact in my phone was watching that game.”

He added, “It was funny, we had a blast. When I read the script, I thought it was so funny. Because people still really don’t understand why she’s with me. And fair enough, right? So I loved being able to spin that out.”

Stefani has opened up about why she loves being with Shelton, though, so fans may be able to begin to understand.

“What don’t I love about Blake, and what don’t we all love about Blake?” she said during a segment on The Today Show. “I feel like it’s very mutual in the room right now, Hoda. He’s just such a good guy. He’s one of the most generous human beings and down-to-earth. It almost sounds generic, but it’s just so true.”

Shelton and Stefani got engaged in October 2020.

Shelton Joked He Wasn’t As Excited to See Levine Again

The outlet asked Shelton if he’d been excited to reunite with Levine and if that’d been fun, and he responded in a predictably jokey way.

“No,” Shelton told them. “Gotta suffer for my art.”

Levine acts the same type of way when asked about his friendship with Shelton. In an Instagram story full of answering questions from fans, Levine pretended he had no idea who Blake was.

It’s widely known among fans of The Voice that Adam Levine and Blake Shelton have an interesting type of Bromance where they often jokingly poke fun or shade one another. The Q&A was no different.

“Which of Blake’s albums is your favorite?” one fan asked Levine during the session, prompting him to respond, “Who is this Blake you speak of?”

Another follower asked “Which of Blake’s album is your favorite?” and Levine wrote, “Who is this Blake you speak of?” in response.

The Instagram Q&A Levine hosted featured one specific answer fans have been waiting for since 2018.

“Come Back to The Voice?” one Instagram follower asked the singer.

“No Thanks?” he wrote as a reply.

