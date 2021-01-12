Adam Levine Throws Shade at ‘Voice’ Judge

It’s never been a secret that the bromance shared by former The Voice coach Adam Levine and current, longest-tenured Voice coach Blake Shelton is grounded in throwing shade at one another continuously. This time, Levine used an Instagram Q&A to make fun of his friend.

Levine recently took part in a viral Instagram trend among celebrities where they allow their fans to ask them questions and choose to answer some of those publicly. Among answering questions about his possible future return as a coach on The Voice, Levine answered a few questions about Blake Shelton.

The Maroon 5 frontman jokingly implied he wasn’t sure what “Blake” fans were talking about and said he would not return to The Voice.

Levine Pretended He Didn’t Know Who Shelton Was

It’s widely known among fans of The Voice that Adam Levine and Blake Shelton have an interesting type of Bromance where they often jokingly poke fun or shade one another. The Q&A was no different.

“Which of Blake’s albums is your favorite?” one fan asked Levine during the session, prompting him to respond, “Who is this Blake you speak of?”

The friends may be reunited sooner rather than later, however. During an interview on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Shelton laughed about their relationship and joked about inviting Levine to his upcoming nuptials.

Meyers said he didn’t want to ask too many questions revolving around wedding planning, but he did mention that it would probably be hard for the couple to pick a wedding band.

“I’m assuming you know a lot of people, but that’s a high-pressure gig to do a wedding at your shindig,” he started.

Shelton answered the question calmly, saying that he’s been thinking about the band and he has a lot of “favors out there.”

“He may not like it, but Adam Levine’s gonna have to get the band together and come and play our wedding,” Shelton said.

He later added, “He owes me a lot for just putting up with him for over the years” and said the music they play was “so boring” that it wouldn’t distract from the reception.

Levine Will Not Return to ‘The Voice’

The Instagram Q&A Levine hosted featured one specific answer fans have been waiting for since 2018.

“Come Back to The Voice?” one Instagram follower asked the singer.

“No Thanks?” he wrote as a reply.

It’s likely, then, based on that reply, that Levine will not be returning to the show anytime soon even if there were rumors surrounding executives wanting him to come back to the show, which Gossip Cop rated as “totally false.”

“The fans miss him and his bromance with Blake,” a source reportedly told In Touch Magazine. “Gwen loves working on The Voice and is hoping to do another season, but bringing Adam back could change that.”

Sources have previously stated, however, that Levine left the show on bad terms and is not likely to return no matter how badly fans may want him to.

