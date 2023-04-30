Who Are the Singers With Playoff Passes on ‘The Voice’ Season 23?

NBC’s singing competition, “The Voice,” is set to kick off its playoffs during its May 1 episode. There will be four performers, one from each team, who will be returning after receiving the Playoff Pass.

The first-time power allowed its recipient to bypass the Knockout Round and go straight to the playoffs. Each team had one pass to use in the Battles, giving the coach the opportunity to advance both teammates.

With these singers having skipped a round, here’s a refresher on which contestants were awarded the Playoff Pass.

Mary Kate Connor – Team Blake

In Episode 8 on March 28, Connor competed with Kylee Dayne on Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero” in the final performance of the show. In the auditions, Connor had a two-chair effort that pitted Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson against each other as the former provided the better pitch. The Virginia native sang Grace Potter and The Nocturnals “Stars” in the Blinds.

Play

Kylee Dayne vs. Mary Kate Connor on Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" | The Voice Battles | NBC Kylee Dayne and Mary Kate Connor perform Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" during The Voice Battles. Watch The Voice on Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC and streaming on Peacock. » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Stream on Peacock THE… 2023-03-28T17:00:08Z

Shelton explained at the end of the episode his decision for handing Connor the exclusive power.

“Mary Kate’s only 18 years old,” Shelton said. “She’s very mature. She’s ready for this as a vocalist and as an artist. So, I just wanted to send her straight to the playoffs. She’s going to go deep in the competition, you watch.”

Ryley Tate Wilson – Team Niall

The 15-year-old wowed all four coaches in the Blinds with his take on Robyn’s “Dancing On My Own.” He chose to join Team Niall where he went up against Michael B. on Giveon’s “Heartbreak Anniversary.” Horan gushed over both of their efforts which led him to use his Playoff Pass on Wilson.

Play

Michael B. vs. Ryley Tate Wilson on Giveon's "Heartbreak Anniversary" | The Voice Battles | NBC Michael B. and Ryley Tate Wilson perform Giveon's "Heartbreak Anniversary" during The Voice Battles. Watch The Voice on Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC and streaming on Peacock. » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Stream on Peacock THE… 2023-03-31T17:00:38Z

“We definitely have a potential winner on Team Niall,” the coach said when using his pass on Wilson.

Wilson is the youngest solo artist remaining in the competition. One member of Sorelle is also 15 years old.

D. Smooth – Team Kelly

Hailing from Alabama, D. Smooth won over Kelly Clarkson with his take on “Perfect” by Ed Sheeran, which also earned a chair turn from Horan. He was the second member of Team Kelly.

He went into the Battles against ALI on Allen Stone’s “Unaware” to kick off the April 3 episode. Chance the Rapper was eager to steal the 25-year-old before Clarkson utilized her Playoff Pass.

Play

ALI vs. D.Smooth on Allen Stone's "Unaware" | The Voice Battles | NBC ALI and D.Smooth perform Allen Stone's "Unaware" during The Voice Battles. » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Stream on Peacock THE VOICE ON SOCIAL: Like The Voice: Facebook.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice: Twitter.com/NBCTheVoice Follow The Voice on Instagram: instagram.com/nbcthevoice/ Follow @usanetwork Follow… 2023-04-04T02:00:25Z

“I kinda feel bad because you might want to work with him [Chance the Rapper], but I just don’t care,” Clarkson said in the episode. “I love you. You have a gift to make it all the way to the finale.”

Manasseh Samone – Team Chance

Samone was the first person of the season to receive the Playoff Pass in the March 27 episode. She went up against the trio of Sorelle on Adele’s “Someone Like You.” Chance wasted no time in announcing the show’s first ever Playoff Pass.

Play

Manasseh Samone vs. Sorelle on Adele's "Someone Like You" | The Voice Battles | NBC Manasseh Samone and Sorelle perform Adele's "Someone Like You" during The Voice Battles. Watch The Voice on Mondays at 8/7c and Tuesdays at 9/8c on NBC and streaming on Peacock. » Stream Now: pck.tv/3wgH6sH » Get The Voice Official App: bit.ly/TheVoiceOfficialApp » Subscribe for More: bit.ly/TheVoiceSub » NBC’s The Voice Stream on Peacock THE VOICE… 2023-03-24T17:00:09Z

“She’s heads and tails above the competition in my eyes,” he explained in the episode. “She has the strongest voice, she has the experience of being on this stage before and I think Manasseh totally deserved to skip the next round.”

The 22-year-old from Dallas kicked off her ‘Voice’ debut with “Rise Up” by Andra Day in the Blinds.

“The Voice” will return with a new episode on May 1 as the playoffs begin.