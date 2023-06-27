Blake Shelton Suggests New Lyrics for Gwen Stefani’s Song

Blake Shelton is putting in his two cents.

The (newly) former “Voice” coach took to Instagram on Saturday, June 24 to celebrate his wife and fellow coach, Gwen Stefani’s, latest single “True Babe”, which came out the day prior.

“Playing the S*** out of @gwenstefani’s new song ‘True Babe’!!! Even writing new lyrics!!” Shelton captioned the post, which included a video of him on his Tishomingo, Oklahoma farmland, preparing to cut up a fallen tree in his yard, and singing his own countrified lyrics to “True Babe”.

“Take the truck and cut up this tree. Up this tree,” Shelton sings ahead of completing his chores. His tune matches up with the verse of “True Babe”, where Stefani sings “Take the truck up the coast with me. Coast with me.”

See Shelton’s rendition below.

Blake Shelton Spoofs Gwen Stefani’s Latest Single

Fans loved seeing Shelton having fun while supporting his wife’s music, and were quick to share their thoughts in his post’s comment section.

“I guess you really are a country boy! That’s what I’m saying using the truck to work! Thank you” one user wrote.

“[Not going to lie], I was waiting for posts like this. We love the funny and supportive husband you are. 😂 🥰” another fan added.

“Wow you sound good. Maybe you should try out for ‘The Voice’!!!” a third fan teased.

Shelton previously praised his wife’s new single without adding his own joke to it, sharing a June 23 post to celebrate “True Babe”‘s release date, writing in the caption, “My wife put out a new song today.. you know… THE GWEN STEFANI!!!!!!! Go listen people!!!! It’s a hit!!!!! I’m so proud of you @gwenstefani!!!” alongside a photo of the “True Babe” cover art.

Gwen Stefani Debuted ‘True Babe’ in England

While Shelton was celebrating his wife’s new music back in their country home, Stefani was across the pond connecting with fans at several concerts. On June 23, Stefani got to ring in the “True Babe” release with a show at Warwick Castle in Warwick, England. In addition to debuting “True Babe” at this show, Stefani got to perform several of her other hits, including “Rich Girl”, “Hollaback Girl” (which she closed the set with), and plenty of No Doubt songs, including “Don’t Speak”.

After the Warwick show, Stefani performed the next two nights at Hyde Park in London, England, using a similar, though slightly abbreviated, setlist as her Warwick Castle show. The Hyde Park performances were part of headliner P!nk’s “Summer Carnival” world tour.

P!nk shared a tribute to Stefani after the weekend in Hyde Park had ended, writing in her June 26 post’s caption, “I have known you for a long time and I have looked up to you like a big sister. You’re the coolest, kindest, and you always have the most swag in the room. Thank you for spending your weekend with me. We have so much more to cover 😂 I’m gonna call you tomorrow lol. I love you. ❤️ 💕”

Stefani replied in turn, commenting on P!nk’s post, “i love YOU! thank u for allowing me to share the stage with u this weekend. U are such a rockstar, u speak the truth and i am constantly inspired by u !!! cheers to many more moments like this 💖”

