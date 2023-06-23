Gwen Stefani Gets a Shoutout From Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is back in the game with her new single “True Babe.” Stefani, who will be returning to “The Voice” this fall as a coach, released the song on June 23.

This marks Stefani’s first new music since 2021. That was when she teamed up with Saweetie on “Slow Clap.” The last album that she has put out was back in 2017 when she dropped a holiday collection with “You Make It Feel Like Christmas.” There’s no official announcement if “True Babe” will lead into a new album, but Stefani did tell Fault Magazine in a June interview that she’s been writing new songs since 2020.

In that same interview, Stefani also mentioned how “True Babe” is about her husband and recently retired “The Voice” coach, Blake Shelton. Stefani told the outlet he “likes the song” and that the song was half-written for her before she went in and put her own touch on it “to really make it feel more custom.”

Blake Shelton Shouts Out Gwen Stefani’s New Track

Speaking of Shelton, the country star didn’t waste any time giving his wife’s new single a shout out on social media. He posted the cover photo of “True Babe” onto his Instagram and urged his followers to check it out.

“My wife put a new song today,” he wrote. “You know… the GWEN STEFANI! Go listen people! It’s a hit! I’m so proud of you @Gwenstefani.”

She reshared the post onto her own Instagram Story and added “Love you” to the post.

Gwen Stefani Gave Blake Shelton a Heartfelt ‘Voice’ Send-off

Play

When the season 23 finale came, so too did the final episode for Shelton. There were many past singers and coaches who returned to give their thanks to all that he has done for the NBC series, including his wife whom he met through the show.

In the video montage that played, Stefani appeared and talked about how they fell in love through this show, “When I first came on the show, our life was having this parallel destruction happening – and the next thing I know, Blake and I start becoming besties and falling in love.”

The two got engaged in October 2020 before walking down the aisle on July 3, 2021.

Gwen Stefani Will Be Back on ‘The Voice’

While her husband may have seen his long run on the show come to an end with season 23, Stefani will keep the red chair streak going in their household. She will be back for season 24 in the fall where she will also make her return alongside John Legend. The two were together for three seasons on “The Voice” with seasons 17, 19, and 22. They will join one returning coach and the reigning winner in Niall Horan as well as first-time coach Reba McEntire.

The good news keeps coming for Stefani who also is included in the recently announced season 25 coaching list, which has drawn mixed reviews from the fans. “The Voice” released the Spring 2024 lineup on Juen 22 which features Stefani as well as Legend. They will be with Chance the Rapper for his second season and McEntire.