Fans Fear New TikTok Means Blake Shelton Is Leaving ‘The Voice’

Blake Shelton has officially done 500 episodes as a coach on NBC’s “The Voice” and commemorated the occasion with a new TikTok video.

The video shows Shelton eating a large cake by himself — no fork necessary! His fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Ariana Grande walk in and express their disbelief. “Oh my gosh, are you still eating the cake?” Clarkson asks. “Shelton, that is large,” Legend says with mock disapproval.

Shelton says he’s earned the cake since he’s hit the 500-episode marker. “I would give you guys a piece but this is the last piece,” he jokes. “I don’t think there’s enough for us anyway,” Grande replies.

Some fans took to the comments to express fear that Shelton might be planning to leave after season 21. “If he leaves show won’t be the same he makes the show it’s why millions watch his humor is attractive,” one TikTok user wrote. “If Blake doesn’t come back I’ll stop watching for sure,” another commented.

Shelton is the only coach who has been on “The Voice” for all 21 seasons. Legend joined for season 16 in 2019 and Clarkson joined for season 14 in 2018. Season 21 is Grande’s first season as a coach. Shelton has not said anything about plans to leave the show, nor has NBC hinted that the “God’s Country” singer will be replaced next season.

The Top 13 Will Perform on Monday, November 15

Monday, November 15 on “The Voice,” the top 13 contestants will perform and the viewers at home will vote for their favorite contestants. Shelton’s team has been whittled down to Wendy Moten, Paris Winnginham, and Lana Scott.

During the top 20 performances, Shelton told Moten that she deserves to win. Moten and Winningham earned the highest number of votes from Team Blake. Shelton then saved Scott, noting that she was the only country singer left in the competition.

Here are the rest of the top 13 contestants:

Team Kelly

Jeremy Rosado

Gymani (Saved by Kelly)

Girl Named Tom

Hailey Mia (saved by Wildcard Instant save)

Team Legend

Shadale (saved by Legend)

Jershika Maple

Joshua Vacanti

Team Ariana

Jim and Sasha Allen

Holly Forbes

Ryleigh Plank (saved by Ariana)

There’s a Theme on ‘The Voice’ This Week

In a sneak peek video of what’s to come for the top 13 live show, a theme was revealed. “It’s Dedication Week,” Grande explains in the video, adding, “and the most important part is just making sure you feel super emotionally connected to what you’re singing.”

The top 13 contestants must select a song dedicated to someone special in their lives. Two contestants will be eliminated on Tuesday, November 16, narrowing the contestant pool down to just 11 musical acts.

How to Vote for ‘The Voice’

To vote for your favorite contestants, head to the NBC website or download “The Voice” official app. You can vote for each artist up to 10 times. You must sign up to vote with an email address or through Facebook.

Voting will open at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Monday, November 15 and close at 7 a.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, November 16.

READ NEXT: WATCH: Blake Shelton’s Mom Voted for This Contestant On ‘The Voice’