WATCH: Blake Shelton’s Mom Voted for this Contestant on ‘The Voice’

The first live show of “The Voice” season 21 aired on Monday, November 8. The top 20 contestants all performed in the hopes of making it to the top 13.

Blake Shelton’s team – comprised of Wendy Moten, Paris Winningham, Lana Scott, Peedy Chavis, and Libianca – performed last. After 19-year-old Peedy Chavis performed Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary,” Shelton let him in on a little secret. The “God’s Country” singer revealed that his mom had texted him to say she was voting for Peedy before his performance even began.

Did Peedy Make it to the Top 13?

Despite having Shelton’s mom’s support, Peedy did not receive enough votes to automatically advance to the top 13. Wendy Moten and Paris Winningham earned the most votes for their team. Shelton then chose to save Lana Scott, noting that she was the only country artist left in the competition.

Since Peedy had received more votes than his teammate Libianca, he got to perform again for a chance to win the Instant Save. He competed against Hailey Mia (Team Kelly), Samuel Harness (Team Legend), Bella DeNapoli (Team Ariana), and Vaughn Mugol who returned after winning a comeback vote. Hailey Mia received the most votes in the Instant Save, so Peedy was unfortunately eliminated.

Shelton Performed at the CMA Awards This Week

At the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 10, Shelton performed his single “Come Back as a Country Boy.” A wooden fence setpiece in front of him and a stormy sky backdrop behind him set the mood.

Shelton’s wife Gwen Stefani was not in attendance, having recently finished her three-year-long Las Vegas Residency “Just A Girl” on November 6.

The Top 13 on ‘The Voice’

Live shows of “The Voice” continue on Monday, November 15 at 8 p.m. Eastern time. Here are the contestants heading into the top 13.

Team Kelly

Jeremy Rosado

Gymani (Saved by Kelly)

Girl Named Tom

Hailey Mia (saved by Wildcard Instant save)

Team Legend

Shadale (saved by Legend)

Jershika Maple

Joshua Vacanti

Team Ariana

Jim and Sasha Allen

Holly Forbes

Ryleigh Plank (saved by Ariana)

Team Blake

Lana Scott (saved by Blake)

Paris Winningham

Wendy Moten

Shelton already told contestant Wendy Moten that he wants a victory for her more than any other contestant he’s coached in 21 seasons of “The Voice.” He told the 55-year-old backup singer that she deserves to win.

Shelton is Opening a New Venue

According to the Las Vegas Review Journal, Shelton is opening a new venue called the Ole Red Las Vegas country-music club on the city’s famous strip.

The four-story venue will have 686 seats. Shelton wanted to open the venue to make country music a more permanent fixture in Las Vegas.

“I’ve never felt like there was enough of a country music presence,” the singer said in a press conference, according to the Las Vegas Review Journal. “Obviously, there’s concerts that roll through, people play a venue here and there. But as far as just a home base of presence … I’m not saying it’s not there, (but) we’re gonna have this place and it’s right in the heart of everything.”

