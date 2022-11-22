Camila Cabello Calls Blake Shelton ‘Crazy’ For Not Standing During Live Show

The competition is heating up on “The Voice” season 22. With only 13 contestants remaining, and three of them being eliminated during tonight’s results show, the pressure is on to make each performance memorable to earn enough of the fan vote.

Last night’s live performances proved that none of the singers are taking this competition lightly, and with multiple singers receiving standing ovations from all four coaches, the race to the finale is proving to be very tight, and the coaches are becoming very protective of their team members.

In last night’s live show, coach Camila Cabello called Blake Shelton out for being the only coach not to stand after Devix brought the house down with his rendition of “R U Mine?” by Arctic Monkeys.

Voting is already closed for the Top 13, but fans can see Devix’s performance, and hear what coach Camila had to say, below.

Carson Daly Thanked Devix for Bringing ‘Rock and Roll’ Back to ‘The Voice’

Play

Devix’s Arctic Monkey’s cover on “The Voice” was loved by many, with fans in the YouTube comments section saying, “His tone is so alternative rock. It’s so cool to have someone represent this side of rock this season”, and “Devix is really talented as hell and that was a really cool song choice for him. He is showing us who he is as an artist and he is giving us great performances every week.”

The performance also spurred a big reaction in “The Voice” studio. Right after he finished up, host Carson Daly thanked Devix for “bringing back some rock and roll on ‘The Voice’, we appreciate it. It’s a sound and a vibe and a feeling that we’ve missed, it seems like, for a little while.”

Devix’s coach Camila Cabello was very proud of Devix, letting the singer know he was a superstar, and that while John and Gwen both stood up, Blake was “crazy” and “should’ve stood up”. Gwen and John chime in, teasing that Blake only remained seated because he’s tired, and it’s harder for him to stand up.

Blake clarified that just because he didn’t stand up “don’t mean I don’t love it!”

Some Fans Are Mixed On Devix’s Performance

While many “The Voice” viewers are showing a lot of support for Devix in the competition, some aren’t as convinced that he should make it to the finals and win.

In a discussion post for the episode on Reddit, fans weighed in on the performances as they aired, and one fan wrote, “I wasn’t that thrilled with Devix’s performance. He navigated the song as far as pitch goes, but there were times he just didn’t feel comfortable in the pocket. Still, if there’s anyone voting for rock, he didn’t really have any competition. So, I don’t know if America says ‘Finally! Some rock!’ or ‘I didn’t really like that song…’?”

Another fan on Instagram was in support of Devix, though, writing, “This performance made me look up the Arctic Monkeys because this song is dope and bruh rocked this OUT!”

Devix’s fate will be revealed tonight, November 22, at 8 pm Eastern when “The Voice” season 22 Top 13 results show airs on NBC. The episode will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.

