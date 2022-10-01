Although they may have been born in different decades, there appears to be chemistry between former ‘The Voice” mentor, Dua Lipa (27) and soon-to-be-ex “Daily Show” host, Trevor Noah (38). According to The Daily Mail, “Dua Lipa and Trevor Noah set rumors that they are dating flying after the two were pictured kissing and hugging on a cozy date night out in New York City on Wednesday.”

The Daily Mail posted multiple exclusive photos of “the Cher of our generation” and the South American comedic news anchor intimately dining out, hugging and kissing. An observer informed the outlet, “They were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal. They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs.”

As The Daily Mail described, “The date night appeared to end with the two stepping into the street on their way home as bystanders caught of glimpse of the stars. After walking side-by-side for a while, Dua and Trevor turned to each other in an embrace. Trevor placed his arm delicately on the hitmaker’s back, while she stood on her toes and wrapped her arms around his shoulders as they kissed.”

The outlet continued, “They clearly felt plenty of affection, and the stand-up star followed up the kiss by resting his head sweetly on Dua’s shoulders while they hugged.”

Noah Recently Announced He is Leaving ‘The Daily Show’

Play

Video Video related to ‘the voice’ cast member caught kissing older tv personality 2022-10-01T15:01:43-04:00

This blossoming relationship comes at a major time of transition for Noah. After hosting Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” for seven years, he announced on the Thursday, September 29 episode that he will be moving on. He told the audience that he was recently reminded how long he has been the host, and it got him thinking about what he wanted to do next.

“I just found myself filled with gratitude for the journey. It’s been absolutely amazing. It’s something that I never expected. And I found myself thinking, throughout the time, you know, everything we’ve gone through. The Trump presidency, the pandemic. Just the journey of, you know, the more pandemic…We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together, but after seven years, I feel like it’s time,” Noah expressed.

The audience was stunned by the announcement that Noah’s time was up, but he calmed them by saying, “but, in the most beautiful way, honestly. I’ve loved hosting this show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys.”

Perfect Timing?

If a romance is indeed developing between Noah and Lupa, it may be a case of perfect timing. According to The Daily Mail, “Dua and Trevor don’t appear to have given any previous hints at a potential romance. Their date night comes after both split from partners they had been dating for around two years.”

Lipa and model, Anwar Hadid, broke up in December 2021, reports Page Six. Noah’s relationship with “Friday Night Lights” star, Kelly Minka, hit the skids in May.

So, both Noah and Lipa are single and available. Despite the 11-year age difference, there is nothing scandalous going on here. And since he’s quitting “The Daily Show,” Noah should have more time on his hands now to spend with the “Levitating” singer.

Lipa was a mentor for Kelly Clarkson on “The Voice” in season 18 in 2020.

READ NEXT: ‘The Voice’ Frontrunner Devastated: ‘Hurricane Ian Cancelled Our Wedding’