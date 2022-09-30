‘The Voice’ Frontrunner Devastated: ‘Hurricane Ian Cancelled Our Wedding’

Fans fell in love with “The Voice” contestant, Jay Allen, when he sang a song he wrote for his late mother during the blind auditions. His actual audition was Cody Johnson’s “‘Til You Can’t”. Married coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani both turned their chairs during the Johnson cover.

As they fought ruthlessly to get Allen on their team, the country crooner revealed that he had written an original song for his mother, who passed away from early onset Alzheimer’s disease at the age of 54. Allen informed the coaches that the song, “Blank Stares,” had already raised nearly $50 in the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease. The coaches were intrigued and insisted that Allen sing the track. He blew coaches and the audience away.

Allen ended up choosing Team Gwen over Team Blake, which shocked a lot of fans, including his fiancé, Kylie Morgan, who was cheering him on backstage. After the audition, Allen posted on Instagram, “The night that changed everything. Thanks so much for believing in me. See you at the battles.” Allen had a lot to look forward to after that night, including his upcoming wedding to Morgan.

Morgan, who is also a singer/songwriter, “recently found success with a song that she wrote about her bridesmaids aptly called ‘Bridesmaids.’ The track actually has become a viral sound and trend on Tik Tok,” according to K923.fm

The talented pair were supposed to tie the knot in Fort Myers, Florida on October 1st. Unfortunately, Hurricane Ian washed those plans away.

The Wedding Was Cancelled

Allen posted a heartbreaking video on Instagram showing the devastation left by Hurricane Ian. The text reads, “today we were supposed to fly to our home away from home…fort myers beach for our wedding this Saturday. This beach is truly our ‘happy place’ and to see it like this, is the most heartbreaking thing.”

The couple also posted a joint video on Instagram, and on TikTok, in which they expressed their shared feelings of disappointment and gratitude. The TikTok video leads in with “Hurricane Ian cancelled our wedding.”

In the couple video, Allen declared, “first and foremost, please if you would, send down prayers and love to Fort Myers Beach. All the people down there are like a second family to us. Obviously, we were supposed to get married this weekend, but that is the least of our concerns. We are heartbroken for everyone that is losing their homes and their businesses right now.” They also stated how grateful they are that no loved ones were hurt or killed in the Category 4 hurricane.

Allen and Morgan plan to reschedule their wedding as soon as it is feasible. Allen said in the video, “We’re gonna find another date in the future, but please if you would, please have everyone down, especially in Fort Myers Beach, have them on your hearts and your minds today.”

Allen also posted that he is organizing a relief concert. His IG post reads, “Our wedding was supposed to be on Fort Myers Beach this weekend…now we’re planning a relief concert instead. Who wants to help?” He captioned the post with, “Looking for artists to perform, a venue, and sponsors ASAP.” Dozens of people have already replied saying they are “in.”

According to ABC News, “Ian has left at least 21 dead across the state of Florida…Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency.”

