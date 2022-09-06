‘The Voice’ Star Expecting a Baby

Congratulations are in order for former “Voice” coach Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo because they are pregnant with their third child, reports People.

Here’s what you need to know:

Prinsloo Was Spotted Sporting a Baby Bump

The Daily Mail first broke the news with photos of Prinsloo and Levine out for lunch on Saturday, September 4 in Santa Barbara, California, in which the Victoria’s Secret model can be seen sporting a small baby bump and a source confirmed to People that they are expecting their third baby.

Levine and Prinsloo, who wed in 2014, are already the parents to daughters Dusty Roe, 5, and Gio Grace, 4.

In November 2021, Prinsloo actually told “Entertainment Tonight” that she always wanted to have five kids, but once they had two babies under the age of 2, then it became a more serious conversation about whether they would have more than two.

“We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of two, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’ But I do also want five kids, but don’t even think about it. You know what, ‘Never say never.’ We want a big family, who knows, we’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there’s no limits to it,” said Prinsloo, adding, “I think it’s just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing them together, I’m like, ‘Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,’ because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don’t know. Never say never.”

Levine and Prinsloo were spotted out with their daughters in June 2022 having lunch in Pacific Palisades. It was a rare public appearance as they generally keep their children out of the limelight.

In a 2019 interview with Net-A-Porter, Prinsloo said that she thinks their two daughters are going to be “very different” people based on their personalities so far.

“My daughter Dusty is really funny and bossy. She’s a Virgo; she has such a personality. It’s weird that you can tell their sense of humor when they’re two. Gio is cuddly and sweet. I’m excited to see them a little older and really see their personalities [develop] because I think they’ll be very different,” said Behati.

She added later, “Dusty already has her own sense of style. There are things I’ll try to put on her [to wear] and she will be like, ‘No, Mommy, no.’ So I have to go through the whole wardrobe until she finds something she wants to wear. She definitely has her own thing going; she’ll wear a T-shirt with a tank top over it, leggings, a tutu and shoes that are too big. She’s pretty wild – a real rock’n’roll baby! She keeps me on my toes.”

Levine & Prinsloo are Also Proud Parents to a Burgeoning Company

Since leaving “The Voice,” Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, have launched a tequila brand called Calirosa. It debuted in 2021 and the special hook is that the tequila is pink because instead of aging the liquor in whiskey barrels, it is aged in red wine barrels, which turns it a delicate shade of pink.

Levine told Travel & Leisure that tequila is one of their favorite drinks and when he discovered pink tequila and the special process that goes into creating it, they knew they had to get involved.

“Adam and I have been traveling to Mexico together for years, and it holds such a special place in our hearts. We were married there, we celebrated my 30th birthday there – we’ve shared so many amazing memories together in Mexico over tequila. We were introduced to rosa tequila on one of our trips years ago, and we instantly fell in love,” said Prinsloo.

Levine added, “When we were first introduced to rosa tequila, the coloration immediately stood out and we loved the distinct taste. As we learned more about the unique red wine barrel aging process, we got really excited around the idea of needing to share it wider, and that turned into Calirosa.”

“The Voice” will returns for its 22nd season on Monday, September 9 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.

