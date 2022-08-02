‘The Voice’s’ Adam Levine Strips Down on Instagram

Former “Voice” coach Adam Levine is daring to bare on Instagram and giving a shout-out to a clothing brand that he loves called Friendly Unicorn in the process.

Here’s what you need to know about it:

Levine Was Rocking Friendly Unicorn Boxers… and Nothing Else

In a series of Instagram stories, the Maroon 5 frontman showed himself dancing in just his underwear and later working out in his underwear, tagging the brand Friendly Unicorn on the posts. In the fourth photo, he and his workout buddy are both wearing Friendly Unicorn boxer shorts and Levine wrote on the photo, “When you both wear the same shorts to the workout.”

Friendly Unicorn is one of Levine’s favorite clothing brands. In a 2021 interview with Travel & Leisure, he mentioned the brand as something he doesn’t travel without.

“[I travel with] a hoodie, always. Planes tend to be cold so I bring an extra layer — my favorites are from Friendly Unicorn, they’re extremely comfortable and that’s what you’re looking for. Fashionable sweats on a flight are a relaxed but cool style travel outfit, for those not heading straight to a meeting,” said the singer.

He also could be seen sporting a Friendly Unicorn sweatshirt when he performed at the Audacy’s Eighth Anual “We Can Survive” concert at the Hollywood Bowl in October 2021 (pictured below).

Levine Has Also Launched a Pink Tequila With His Wife

Since leaving “The Voice,” Levine and his wife, Behati Prinsloo, have launched a tequila brand called Calirosa. It debuted in 2021 and the special hook is that the tequila is pink because instead of aging the liquor in whiskey barrels, it is aged in red wine barrels, which turns it a delicate shade of pink.

Levine told Travel & Leisure that tequila is one of their favorite drinks and when he discovered pink tequila and the special process that goes into creating it, they knew they had to get involved.

“Adam and I have been traveling to Mexico together for years, and it holds such a special place in our hearts. We were married there, we celebrated my 30th birthday there – we’ve shared so many amazing memories together in Mexico over tequila. We were introduced to rosa tequila on one of our trips years ago, and we instantly fell in love,” said Prinsloo.

Levine added, “When we were first introduced to rosa tequila, the coloration immediately stood out and we loved the distinct taste. As we learned more about the unique red wine barrel aging process, we got really excited around the idea of needing to share it wider, and that turned into Calirosa.”

On July 1, 2022, the brand celebrated its first birthday. Prinsloo posted a series of photos to Instagram in celebration of the big day and wrote, “@calirosa is 1 year old today. I’m in shock and so grateful, from just an idea me and Adam had 4 years ago to reality. It’s been such a learning experience so grateful to the Real family and our whole calirosa team! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!”

On the Calirosa website, you can search by zip code to see if Calirosa is available in your area.

When Levine and Prinsloo aren’t busy with their tequila brand or making new music, they are the proud parents to two daughters, Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4. The four of them were photographed together on a rare public outing in late June 2022 where they ate lunch and went for a walk, with Levine holding his daughters’ hands.

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022 on NBC.

