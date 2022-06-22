Adam Levine Spotted in Rare Sighting with His Daughters

Former “Voice” coach Adam Levine was spotted in a rare outing with his wife, Behati Prinsloo, and their two daughters, Dusty and Gio. You can check out the photos at Hollywood Life.

The Family Went out to Lunch in Pacific Palisades

According to Hollywood Life, Adam and Behati took their girls Dusty Rose, 5, and Gio Grace, 4, out to lunch in Pacific Palisades, which is a suburb of Los Angeles in Southern California. They ate at Angelini Ristorante and and then went for a walk, with Adam holding his daughters’ hands. They all look like they are having a great time.

Adam and Behati are generally pretty private about their daughters. They don’t really post many photos to social media and they don’t often take the girls to events, though in 2017, baby Dusty was present when Adam received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood. See the photos below:

Adam has recently been on a worldwide tour with Maroon 5, but the tour is on a bit of a hiatus in June 2022, so Adam was able to jet back to Los Angeles to see his family.

On May 4, the band was in Egypt and Adam wrote on Instagram at the time, “What a gift to be able to share so much love with people all over the world. It makes the planet feel smaller and more connected. If even just for a couple of hours…Please come and join our little circus for a night when we come to town. Thank you Egypt for making our first time unforgettable. It was truly a privilege.”

The Maroon 5 tour resumes in July and August, heading to Canada and criss-crossing the United States, according to the band’s official website.

It Was ‘Love at First Sight’ For Behati & Adam

Adam and Behati met in 2012 through a mutual friend, Behati told Net-A-Porter in a 2019 interview. Adam was looking for a woman to star in a Maroon 5 music video and while she ended up not being in the video, they met up in iperson and it was “love at first sight.”

“[H]e took me for dinner and we talked for hours and had the best time. It was love at first sight, it was crazy. We broke up for two months, realized that it was the worst decision, then got back together, got engaged and got married. It was a wild ride!” said the model.

Behati also said she thinks their two daughters are going to be “very different” people based on their personalities so far.

“My daughter Dusty is really funny and bossy. She’s a Virgo; she has such a personality. It’s weird that you can tell their sense of humor when they’re two. Gio is cuddly and sweet. I’m excited to see them a little older and really see their personalities [develop] because I think they’ll be very different,” said Behati.

She added later, “Dusty already has her own sense of style. There are things I’ll try to put on her [to wear] and she will be like, ‘No, Mommy, no.’ So I have to go through the whole wardrobe until she finds something she wants to wear. She definitely has her own thing going; she’ll wear a T-shirt with a tank top over it, leggings, a tutu and shoes that are too big. She’s pretty wild – a real rock’n’roll baby! She keeps me on my toes.”

“The Voice” returns in the fall of 2022 on NBC.

