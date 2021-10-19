WATCH: Blake Shelton Said This Battle Round Performance ‘Fried My Brain’

During “The Voice” battle rounds on October 18, one performance in particular blew Blake Shelton away.

Coach John Legend paired Joshua Vacanti and Keilah Grace against each other and assigned them Olivia Rodrigo’s grungy pop anthem “Good 4 U.” Although all the coaches were impressed by the performance, Shelton was left nearly speechless.

“I’m not sure what just happened on the stage,” he said, joking that he’d need to rewatch it back on TV in slow motion. “You fried my brain,” he added. Shelton enjoyed both contestants’ vocals but preferred Joshua’s stage presence. “From a performance standpoint, I don’t know that I’ve ever seen anything like that,” he told Joshua.

Who Won the Battle?

During the blind auditions, Joshua impressed Legend with his performance of “Into the Unknown” enough for him to use his only block on him. 15-year-old Keilah got a three-chair-turn during her audition. Although the two singers have very different styles, the battle round duet had a lot of energy.

“It was actually a really fun pairing,” Kelly Clarkson said. She was impressed with Keilah’s high notes but preferred Joshua’s performance overall. Grande, however, was blown away by Keilah. “Between your range and your control for your age and your energy, I couldn’t stop watching you,” she told the 15-year-old.

The choice came down to Legend, who ultimately declared Joshua the battle winner. He felt like Joshua had more individuality in his voice and commented on the “additional little sauce” Joshua added to all his notes.

In the pre-taped video before the battle round, Joshua explained that he’s in a worship band called Direct Worship. Music allows him to express himself since he’s actually quite shy in his personal life. He also revealed that he’s married to his high school sweetheart. He met his wife thanks to band and chorus.

Did Anyone Steal Keilah?

Although Grande’s hand hovered over her buzzer, she did not steal Keilah Grace and neither did any of the other coaches. Her journey on “The Voice” has come to an end but her singing career definitely hasn’t.

After her battle, Legend said he thinks this is one of the most talented groups they’ve ever had on the show.

The Night’s Eliminations

Who else went home on October 18 besides Keilah? Here are the results of the other battles.

Carson Peters and Clint Sherman of Team Blake performed "Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away." Carson Peters won and Clint Sherman was eliminated.





Kelly Clarkson declared Holly Forbes the winner of her battle with crooner Michael Wyatt, marking the end of Michael’s journey on the show.

Father-son duo Jim and Sasha Allen faced off against Sophia Bromberg with "Signed, Sealed, Delivered." Grande picked Jim & Sasha to advance to the Knockouts.





The only steal of the night came after Raquel Trinidad and Hailey Mia's performance of "Car Wash." Grande chose Raquel but Clarkson stole 13-year-old Hailey. Grande seemed relieved that Hailey will be continuing on the show.





The other eliminated contestants were Aaron Hines, Jack Rogan, Shadale, and Wendy Moten.

New episodes of “The Voice” air Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

