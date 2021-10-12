The First Ever 3-Way-Steal & Save in the History of ‘The Voice’

History was made on night one of “The Voice” season 21 Battle Rounds with the first-ever three-way steal and save.

Blake Shelton declared it was the first time all four coaches had pressed their buttons during the Battle Rounds in the history of the show. It began with a Team Kelly battle: Girl Named Tom versus Kinsey Rose performing “Seven Bridges Road” by The Eagles.

The coaches gave the performance a standing ovation. John Legend said that although he was more drawn to Girl Named Tom’s sound, he felt that Kinsey Rose was actually the better soloist. Kelly Clarkson had a very difficult decision to make. She picked Girl Named Tom but then used her one save of the Battles on Kinsey Rose.

It Was Almost a 2-Way-Steal

John Legend and Blake Shelton buzzed in to steal Kinsey almost simultaneously. With three coaches to choose from, Kinsey was visibly teary-eyed. But Ariana Grande then interjected to say that she also really loved Kinsey’s performance and felt strange being the only one who hadn’t buzzed in for her.

Grande then hit her buzzer, officially making it a three-way steal. Despite having her pick of all four coaches, Kinsey decided to stick with Clarkson, saying “Kelly saved me twice.” Time will tell if Kinsey made the right decision.

The Other Steals and Saves

Clarkson and Grande have both already used their one save of the Battle Rounds. Clarkson used hers on Kinsey and Grande used hers on Bella DeNapoli. Bella faced off against Katie Rae in a performance of “No More Tears (Enough Is Enough) that made Grande emotional. She was choked up giving Katie and Bella her feedback. Legend and Shelton have not used their saves yet.

The only other steal of the night came when Clarkson declared Jeremy Rosado the winner of his battle against Jershika Maple. Jeremy and Jershika performed “Hold On” by Justin Bieber. Both Legend and Grande buzzed in to steal Jershika.

The Episode’s Cliff Hanger

Night one of the Battle Rounds ended on a cliffhanger. With both Legend and Grande to choose from, who will Jershika choose as her new coach?

Find out on Tuesday, October 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NBC.

The Eliminations & Battle Winners

On night one, there were a total of six battles and only three contestants were eliminated. The other contestants who lost their battles were either saved or stolen.

Night one’s eliminated contestants were KJ Jennings, The Joy Reunion, and Chavon Rogers.

KJ of Team Legend battled against Samuel Harness, performing “I Know What You Did Last Summer” by Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. Legend ultimately felt that Samuel has a more unique sound.

The Joy Reunion of Team Blake faced off against Peedy Chavis with “Joy to the World” by Three Dog Night. The coaches were impressed by Peedy’s stage presence. Clarkson said she couldn’t keep her eyes off of him.

Chavon Rogers of Team Ariana battled against David Vogel, performing “Sugar, We’re Goin Down” by Fall Out Boy. Grande said that she could hear David’s voice on pop radio.

