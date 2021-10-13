WATCH: Standout Contestant’s Journey on ‘The Voice’ Comes to an End

It’s always hard to watch talented contestants leave “The Voice,” especially in the early stages of the competition.

On night two of the Battle Rounds, both Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande had already used their only save, making their Battle winner decisions even harder. Registered nurse Vaughn Mugol was an early standout in the competition with three coaches turning around for his performance of Ed Sheeran’s “The A Team” during the blind auditions.

Mugol’s blind audition was released as a sneak peek for season 21 and has over 2.5 million views on YouTube. After joining Team Ariana, he faced off against Katherine Ann Mohler in the Battle Rounds. The duo performed Nelly and Kelly Rowland’s “Dilemma” and Grande declared Mohler the winner of the battle.

None of the judges chose to steal Mugol, so his journey on “The Voice” has come to an end. He thanked Grande for the opportunity to work with her and said, “one thing’s for sure, I have an amazing story for my patients.”

Why Mohler Stood Out to the Coaches

Why did Grande pick Mohler over Mugol? The pair had excellent chemistry with each other during the performance but John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Grande all thought that Mohler stood out more.

Kelly Clarkson preferred Mugol’s performance, saying he had the “warmer tone.” Shelton said he disagreed with Clarkson and thought the exact opposite, that Mohler’s tone cut through. “It’s not amazing that we disagree, it’s right on par,” Clarkson joked.

“Katharine is such an incredible student for music. This was such a far step out of her comfort zone that I had to go with her,” Grande said in her post-episode interview. She hugged Mohler after the performance saying, “What the hell, where did that come from?”

Shelton admitted he had never heard the song “Dilemma” before. “Did you live under a rock?” Clarkson asked him. “There was a lot of rocks where I lived,” Shelton joked. “This was an immensely huge hit son,” Legend added.

All the Steals and Saves This Week

Who was stolen and saved during week one of the Battle Rounds? Here’s everything you need to know.

Night one, Clarkson used her save on country singer Kinsey Rose. Despite the fact that all three other coaches tried to steal her, Kinsey decided to stick with Team Kelly. Grande used her save on Bella DeNapoli after declaring Katie Rae the winner of their battle. Grande and Legend both buzzed in to steal Jershika Maple from Team Kelly but she decided to join Team Legend.

Night two, Shelton saved Lana Scott after declaring Hailey Green the winner of their battle. “The only decision I had to make was who I thought could handle the 30-second broken heart better, so I was never going to let you go,” Shelton said.

Legend also used his save on night two on Samara Brown after declaring BrittanyBree the winner of their battle. Both Clarkson and grande tried to steal her but she stuck with Team Legend.

All the Eliminations This Week

The contestants eliminated on the Battle Rounds this week were KJ Jennings, The Joy Reunion, Chavon Rogers, Tommy Edwards, Carolina Alonso, and Vaughn Mugol.

New episodes of “The Voice” air Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC.

