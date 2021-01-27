Which Former ‘Voice’ Performer Just Announced Their Pregnancy?

Halsey is pregnant!

The 26-year-old New Jersey native announced the news on her Instagram on Wednesday morning, showing off her baby bump in a photo. The caption simply read, “Surprise!” along with a rainbow and baby emoji.

The maternity pics were taken by photographer Sam Dame Shek, who uploaded the same photos to his personal Instagram, writing, “you’re gonna be a great mother – thank you for letting me document this moment.”

US Weekly has confirmed the father is Alev Aydin, who was tagged in Halsey’s post– his name was placed directly on her baby bump. Aydin, a screenwriter and producer, reposted Halsey’s announcement to his story with two heart emojis.

In the comments section of Halsey’s post, Aydin said, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness.” Halsey replied, “I love you!!!! And I love this minihuman already.”

Aydin’s most recent film credit is from 2017 when he wrote, produced, and directed the short film HipMen: Los Angeles. Prior to that, he was a writer on the series Small Shots, according to IMDB.

Halsey and Aydin were spotted together in October 2020. Prior to that, Halsey was linked to Yungblud and actor Evan Peters. In fact, a number of people speculated that Halsey was pregnant with Peters’ child at one point in time.

As a previous Heavy article pointed out, it appears Halsey and Aydin have been friends for years. In March 2019, in fact, Aydin shared a pic of the two at a basketball game. He captioned the photo, “Back when I did a very cool thing I’ll prob never get to do again – massive thanks @iamhalsey for the courtside experience. Only ones not on our phones, actually watching the game.”

Halsey Previously Suffered a Miscarriage During a Concert

In 2018, Halsey opened up about her battle with endometriosis and cited the moment she realized she was having a miscarriage during a concert three years prior.

She shared with The Doctors, per BBC, “I was on tour, and I found out I was pregnant. Before I could really figure out what that meant to me and what that meant for my future… the next thing I knew I was on stage miscarrying in the middle of my concert.”

Halsey continued, “The sensation of looking a couple hundred teenagers in the face while you’re bleeding through your clothes and still having to do the show, and realising in that moment… I never want to make that choice ever again of doing what I love or not being able to because of this disease,” she said, speaking about her endometriosis.

News of Halsey’s pregnancy is assuredly exciting for the singer, who, in a previous Instagram post, wrote that she was “dying” to have her own baby after spending time with her manager’s child.

Pop Buzz also reports her as previously saying during an interview, ” I don’t need to put out a third album. I’m just going to have a baby.”

