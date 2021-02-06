Reality Singing Competition Winner Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

Rising Star – Jesse Kinch Sings 'I Put a Spell On You'Jesse performs "I Put a Spell on You" on the Series Premiere of Rising Star. Watch Rising Star Sundays at 9|8c|7m on ABC. Subscribe: abc.tv/RisingStarSubscribe Learn how to download and use the Rising Star Voting App here: youtu.be/oHogUFSa088 Connect with us on social: facebook.com/RisingStarABC twitter.com/RisingStarABC plus.google.com/+RisingStarABC risingstarabc.tumblr.com/ pinterest.com/RisingStarABC instagram.com/RisingStarABC abc.com/RisingStar Official Hashtag: #RisingStar 2014-06-24T01:40:40Z

Jesse Kinch, a singer and songwriter who won the ABC series Rising Star, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

On Monday, February 8, according to an Instagram post, Kinch will undergo “extensive and complex brain surgery in New York City at one of the highest rated neuro-surgical hospitals in the country. Two of the most renowned neurosurgeons in the country have been secured and will be performing the surgery together.”

The post reveals that early last month, Jesse approached his father to tell him that his right hand and arm were numb. “His fingers were curled into a grotesque knot. Seconds later he collapsed to the floor in his fathers arms. He lay unconscious-and unresponsive as things grew progressively worse. His mother who is a registered nurse rushed in from an adjacent room. Unable to a find pulse or normal breathing, CPR was performed as an ambulance was called.”

When Jesse was rushed to a hospital, he regained consciousness. However, subsequent scans revealed that he had a brain tumor on his left side. He has since spent his time undergoing tests in preparation for surgery.

The post finishes, “… Jesse’s life has forever changed on many levels. There is so much at stake here for both present and future. However, Jesse and his family feel very blessed to have such a great surgical team in place and are confident in this team to have Jesse come out of his surgery with all of his musical abilities intact and a future with all of his dreams in reach and a life full of love and happiness.”

He Won ‘Rising Star’

Kinch made it to the final four on Rising Star, and up until that point, he garnered most of the votes from fans. When he competed on the final broadcast, he won against his opponent, Dana Williams, before going head-to-head with Austin French. Kinch ended up taking home the trophy and winning the entire competition.

After that, he signed a contract with Capitol Records.

In 2018, Glide Magazine wrote of his talents: “[Kinch] molds his influences into a sound that is entirely his own and also happens to make for an impressive live show. Most recently, Kinch was the winner of ABC’s Rising Star singing competition, where he introduced old school rock to a young audience with soulful covers of classics like ‘I Put A Spell On You’ to the more contemporary ‘Seven Nation Army’.”

Kinch’s Debut Album

In 2018, Kinch released his debut album, “I’m Not Like Everybody Else.”

In an interview with All Access Music about the album, he shared, “This album truly represents me as an artist, and embodies the many greats who have paved they way and have lent me their inspiration. Most importantly, this album is true to my vision and all those who have loved, supported, and believed in me throughout this long journey.”

Asked what one of his biggest goals was, at the time, he replied, “Things are moving now but if there’s anything I feel needs to happen this year it’s that I need to be performing bigger shows all around the country and eventually the world. Hey…and if the album gets enough exposure, maybe there’s a chance it’ll be up for a Grammy by the end of the year or however long it takes for something like that to happen. I’d love that…it always been a dream of mine. You never know!”

Kinch’s Instagram and Facebook page reveal that they will be updated with more information.

READ NEXT: Fans Think Something Happened to This American Idol Star’s Face