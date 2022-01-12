Is John Legend Leaving ‘The Voice’ Ahead of Season 22?

John Legend has been a coach on NBC’s “The Voice” since the beginning of season 16, which aired in early 2019. Now, fans are concerned that Legend could be leaving the show.

Legend announced that has accepted a residency in Las Vegas in the summer and fall of 2022. The “Love in Las Vegas: The Residency” begins on April 22, 2022, and continues through October 29, 2022.

With “The Voice” returning in the fall of 2022, some fans are worried that the residency means that Legend will not be returning for the upcoming season.

Fans Hope Legend Will Stay on ‘The Voice’

In the Instagram announcement of his residency, fans told Legend they hoped he would be staying on “The Voice.”

“Does this mean Legend will not be a Judge on the Voice next year?” one person asked in the comment section. Others commented to congratulate Legend, and some commented that it was a very long residency.

While the residency seems long, Legend will actually only be performing on 24 dates in the six months of the residency, per his website. That likely leaves the artist with plenty of time to film “The Voice” during the week.

There are shows in other countries sprinkled in throughout the summer on his schedule, however, with three June dates taking place in Europe. Other than that, Legend should be free to film a season of “The Voice” if he is asked back and wants to return.

It’s likely that “The Voice” will be auditioning contestants at some point in July or August 2022, as the show will likely begin airing in mid-September. No dates have officially been announced, and casting is not currently open.

If Legend does not return because his residency keeps him busy, it’s possible that either Nick Jonas or Gwen Stefani will return for another season in the big red coaching chairs.

‘The Voice’ Likely Returns in Fall 2022

There’s still plenty of time for the network and Legend to announce if he will be back on “The Voice” in 2022, as the show will not be returning until the fall.

Ahead of season 22, NBC made the announcement that “The Voice” is moving to a one-show-per-year cycle, per Deadline.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this is the first year that “The Voice” will only air one time since 2012. Starting in 2012, NBC aired two seasons of “The Voice” per year, with one airing in the spring and one airing in the fall. The move is a strategic choice for the network.

Arguably, the biggest competition for NBC’s “The Voice” is ABC’s singing competition “American Idol,” but that won’t be an issue for either show going forward. Since the ABC show airs in the spring, moving “The Voice” to airing only in the fall effectively eliminates that competition, as the shows will no longer overlap.

“The Voice” has not yet been renewed for season 22. If the show is renewed, then it will return in the fall cycle of 2022, likely in mid-September.

