WATCH: KCK3 & Ryleigh Plank Impress All Coaches In ‘Interesting’ Battle Round

The Battle Rounds are nearly over on NBC’s “The Voice” season 21, and that means fans are seeing new performances from each of the contestants ahead of the knockout rounds.

Coaches Ariana Grande, John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton are narrowing down their teams ahead of the Knockout Rounds, which will ultimately determine which of their contestants make it through to the live rounds.

In a sneak peek for the final episode of the Battle Rounds, Team Ariana contestants Ryleigh Plank and KCK3 were tasked with singing an iconic song, and the coaches thought they pulled it off.

The trio and Ryleigh Plank performed “Come On Over Baby (All I Want Is You)” for their Battle, and the coaches were extremely impressed with the harmonies, especially given the song choice, which Clarkson said was impressive in itself since it’s not an easy song to sing.

“It’s so interesting knowing nothing about you and me thinking, like, she is so powerful, she is so confident,” Clarkson said to Plank. She later added, “Literally, you are a light on that stage.”

Shelton said he thought KCK3 was incredible when they sang together but that Plank “attacks” and “owns” the moment when they perform.

“I am so endlessly proud of all of you because I feel like there were some energy imbalances in the beginning and you worked through it in such a way that everybody was truly able to shine,” Grande told the women. “And, KCK3, you each had your solo moments and owned them so stunningly and came out of your shell.”

She said that she was proud of Plank because she chose her moments “so meaningfully.” Unfortunately, the sneak peek cuts off before a winner is declared.

Spoiler Alert: If you’d like to know who won the battle, continue reading.

Because spoilers were released ahead of the Battle Rounds, we know which singer won the battle and which will be sent home during the October 19 episode.

Ryleigh Plank is declared the winner of the battle, and because none of the other coaches chose to use their steal and Grande already used her save, the sister trio KCK3 is eliminated from the competition ahead of the Knockout Rounds, which start next week.

What Do The Teams Look Like?

Team Kelly:

Girl Named Tom

Kinsey Rose (Save)

Jeremy Rosado

Xavier Cornell

Holly Forbes

Hailey Mia (steal)

Gymani

The Cunningham Sisters (Still to Battle)

Parker McKay (Still to Battle)

Team Legend:

Samuel Harness

Jershika Maple (steal)

BrittanyBree

Samara Brown (save)

Shadale

Joshua Vacanti

Sabrina Dias

Jonathan Mouton (Still to Battle)

Paris Winningham (Still to Battle)

Team Ariana:

Katie Rae

Bella DeNapoli (save)

David Vogel

Katherine Ann Mohler

Jim and Sasha Allen

Raquel Trinidad

Manny Keith (steal)

Ryleigh Plank (Still to Battle)

KCK3 (Still to Battle)

Team Blake:

Peedy Chavis

Hailey Green

Lana Scott (save)

LiBianca

Carson Peters

Wendy Moten

Kaitlyn Velez (Still to Battle)

Berritt Haynes (Still to Battle)

“The Voice” airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific time on NBC.

