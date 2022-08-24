Kelly Clarkson Reveals Why She Left ‘The Voice’

Former “The Voice” coach, talk-show host and music superstar Kelly Clarkson took the summer away from Hollywood to decompress with her children, and now she’s opening up about why she did so.

Clarkson made a stop on the “Today” show on August 23, 2022, and she opened up to Carson Daly, host of “The Voice,” and Hoda Kotb about her decision.

Read on to learn more about what Clarkson said about her decision.

Clarkson Wanted to Take the Summer Off

🎤 @kellyclarkson is live in studio talking about the brand-new season of The Kelly Clarkson Show @KellyClarksonTV, her family, and more! pic.twitter.com/yu7Mq6acMT — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 23, 2022

The singer-songwriter shared her reasoning for leaving the show.

“I hadn’t had a minute and it’s obviously been a rough couple years, so it was really important to me to shut down for a minute,” Clarkson shared, adding that one of her favorite parts of the summer was when she “literally four-wheeled in the mountains and walked along [the water].”

Clarkson told the hosts, “My sister, my nephew, and I, and a couple friends, literally spent the whole summer in the mountains, getting out in nature.”

Her children, River, 8, and Remington, 6, went between her and her ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock, the talk-show host said.

“It was nice because they usually have to travel a lot because of our separation, we were both in Montana so I think my kids felt a little more centered as well,” she shared.

“The Voice” films during the summer for the fall season of the show, meaning that taking the summer off made it impossible for her to join season 22 of the show.

Clarkson Has Been Open About Her Divorce

The “Kelly Clarkson Show” host has been open with her fans about how her divorce has affected her.

Clarkson, 40, filed for divorce in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. The couple have two children together. The divorce was finalized on March 8, 2022.

During an appearance on “The Chart Show With Brooke Reese,” Clarkson opened up about her divorce.

“It’s been the hardest thing to navigate,” she shared. “I’ve never had this difficult of a project.”

She reminded the host that she’s still human and “I’m going through something huge.”

“Everybody knows the huge divorce I went through and it’s been like, two years, and not easy with kids,” she shared. “I’m just navigating with what I’m comfortable with releasing. So, it’s just a hard thing to navigate.”

She added that her new music is coming soon. It could be that she’s planning to release the album of the music she’s been working on since her divorce. Fans have been waiting for the project for over a year.

“I just got to get my crap together,” she said. “I just got to figure out what I’m going to release. I’ve never had this difficult of a project.”

Clarkson may still return to “The Voice” in the future, though she is not going to be part of the upcoming season of the show. The show’s new coach is Camila Cabello, who joined veteran coaches Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani.

The singer-songwriter has also promised that she’s been working on an album, which may feature many songs about her divorce.

“The Voice” is set to return to NBC on September 19, 2022. The season will feature coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Camila Cabello, and John Legend.

