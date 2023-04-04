Kelly Clarkson Reveals New Single Title & Release Date

The wait is almost over. “The Voice” coach and “American Idol” champion Kelly Clarkson has been teasing her new music for quite some time now, but she made things official on Tuesday, April 4 when she revealed the name and release date of the first single off of her forthcoming 10th studio album, “Chemistry”.

“‘mine’ out 4/14 pre-save now 🍷💔☀️ link in bio,” Clarkson wrote when she shared a snippet of her singing her new single, “Mine”, in the recording studio to her social media pages.

Kelly Clarkson Will Sing Her New Single ‘Mine’ on Her Talk Show

Clarkson’s social media clip of the song includes the lyrics “Someone’s gonna show you how a heart can be used like you did mine,” with the singer hitting a soaring high note during the word “used”.

Fans flooded to Clarkson’s comment section to share their takes on her new single, which one user said took, “84 years”. Another user questioned whether or not this could be a delayed April Fool’s prank, writing, “Is that true? When we wait so long for something, it’s hard to believe!”

“Yes 🔥 😍 making all our summer dreams come true 🔥 😍” another fan commented.

Multiple fans compared the snippet of “Mine” that Clarkson sang to her 2007 album, “My December”, with comments reading, “It’s giving my December part 2 in the most iconic way”, “This is giving ✨ My December ✨”, and “MY DECEMBER 2 IS COMING…”.

“The Voice” season 23 Team Kelly member ALI joined Clarkson’s fans on Instagram as well, commenting “y’all look at my coach slaying as per usual duh”.

Clarkson has already announced a few performances of “Mine” as well as other new music from “Chemistry”. She revealed in a live video on March 18 that she had just recorded an episode of her talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show” where she sang the new single, telling online fans “I will be singing a song from a certain new record. So we’re doing the episode. That means it’s coming because we don’t shoot that far in advance.” While the official episode airdate is not yet confirmed, one Twitter user claimed to be at that taping of Clarkson’s show, which they say will air April 18.

Clarkson also announced a brief Las Vegas residency, which she is calling “Chemistry, an intimate night with Kelly Clarkson”. The singer announced this on her show and made it clear that it will only have a brief, 10-show run, and that she will not be extending so that she can spend time with her children this Summer before season five of her talk show begins in Fall 2023.

Kelly Clarkson Has a ‘Love/Hate’ Relationship With ‘The Voice’ Battles

Besides preparing for new music, Clarkson is getting ready to film the live shows for season 23 of “The Voice”, having pre-taped the Battles and Knockout rounds. In an April 3 Instagram post, Clarkson spoke about the Battle Rounds and why she has a “love/hate relationship” with them (filmed behind-the-scenes during their taping), saying, “I don’t like this part, because part of my team goes home. But this is where people show you who they really are as an artist, so it’s pretty cool.”

