Niall Horan Would ‘Love’ to Have ‘The Voice’ Winner as Opener

It took only one season on “The Voice” for Niall Horan find success on the show. Now he’s interested in having the season 23 winner, Gina Miles, open for him.

Horan will take his music on the road in 2024 with his “The Show Tour” beginning February 21 in Belfast, United Kingdom and running through July 31 in Phoenix, Arizona. The tour coincides with his upcoming album release of “The Show” on June 9, 2023, which will be his third solo album.

Niall Horan Said ‘There’s No Reason’ Gina Miles Couldn’t Tour

In an interview with E!, Horan appears to be all aboard the idea of having Miles open for him if they can make it work.

“If we can get her on some shows, things will have to happen in the background, but absolutely yeah,” Horan said.

Horan landed the 18-year-old on his team during the March 20 episode of the Blind Auditions. She got both Horan and Kelly Clarkson to turn around during her performance of Katy Perry’s “The One That Got Away.”

The former One Direction member has sung her praises ever since he first heard her.

“I mean this girl, I’ve been saying it for so long, I feel like no one was listening,” Horan said to E!. This girl is like, you know talent when you hear it. And this girl’s got it, so yeah, there’s no reason why she wouldn’t open up for me at some point.”

Gina Miles is Interested in Working With Niall Horan

Following her season 23 victory, Miles told Parade that her “dream” would be to do a collaboration with Horan on new music. Moreover, she just wants to produce work that speaks to real life and is relatable for anyone listening.

“And to make music that feels authentic and real to me,” she said to Parade. “I have an EP that I put out before the show. It was very experimental. I was just learning about myself in the music industry. I hope to make songs now that are authentic to me now.”

Like Miles, Horan shared with E! that his upcoming album will have a sense of authenticity, “I would say this is probably the more mature-sounding album.”

One single that Horan has released, “Meltdown,” speaks to this new mature sound. The 29-year-old said the track is about “feeling anxious” but knowing that deep down “everything will be alright.”

Niall Horan Will Be Back for Season 24

Ahead of the season 23 finale, NBC revealed its next set of coaches. The group includes Horan, who will be back for his second season. Returning after some time away are John Legend and Gwen Stefani, who will join Reba McEntire in her first year.

The biggest change will be the absence of Blake Shelton. He retired from the red chair after serving as a coach for 23 seasons. Over his tenure, Shelton saw nine of his singers win “The Voice.” Grace West, his last standing singer on season 23, finished as runner-up to Miles.