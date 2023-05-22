‘The Voice’ Coach Announces 2024 Tour

The season 23 finale of “The Voice” is quickly approaching as the two-night event kicks off on May 22 and concludes with the results on May 23. Ahead of the big conclusion, Niall Horan shared some major news with his fans about his plans for next year.

The former One Direction member and the first-year ‘Voice’ coach also was in the news recently when NBC announced that he would be returning as a coach in season 24 this fall. He will be the only one from this season to be back after Blake Shelton announced that season 23 will be his last. Chance The Rapper also will not return and Kelly Clarkson shared that she will be taking a break.

Niall Horan Announces His 2024 Tour

I am beyond thrilled to announce The Show Live On Tour 2024 ! It’s been far too long and I can’t wait to see your beautiful faces. Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2 at 10am local. There are still a couple more dates coming so if you don't see a show near you listed, stay tuned.… pic.twitter.com/czFRL5V4tg — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 22, 2023

The good news continues on for Horan as he revealed his tour schedule on May 22, 2023. The 29-year-old shared on Twitter that he was “thrilled” to be able to reveal what his plans are for the “The Show Live on Tour.”

“It’s been far too long and I can’t wait to see your beautiful faces,” he wrote in his Twitter post.

The tour will kick off on February 21, 2024 in Belfast. He will remain overseas until he hits the states on May 29 with a stop in Hollywood, Florida. There will be 27 stops in the United States of America, concluding on July 31 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The tour takes its name for his upcoming album, “The Show.” His third solo album is set for release on June 9, 2023. He shared the details of its release on February 15.

“This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own,” he wrote on Instagram.

He added a follow-up post on Twitter, “Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you. I’ve missed you all so much. It’s good to be back.”

Niall Horan Performed a Single off The Album on ‘The Voice’

During the May 15 live semifinals, Horan performed his single, “Meltdown,” to the audience. The song was released on April 28.

He announced it would be his second single off his upcoming album with a social media post on April 13. Horan explained that it is about “feeling anxious and being in that kind of freaking out moment but knowing deep down that everything will be alright.” His lead single, “Heaven,” released on February 17.

The first-year ‘Voice’ coach will send one singer to the two-night season 23 finale in Gina Miles. She has been on his team since the Blinds when she chose him over Clarkson in the March 20 episode. While he didn’t turn for her, Miles also has a fan in Shelton, who previously advised Horan to send her through to the finale.

The only coach with multiple performers remaining in the competition is Shelton, who is in the midst of his final season after being a part of the show since its debut in 2011. He will send NOIVAS and Grace West to the finale as he looks for his 10th victory.