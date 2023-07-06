Niall Horan Gives Reason For Not Having ‘Famous Friends’

Niall Horan has made a major impression on the music industry ever since breaking out with One Direction. It would make a lot of sense if he were to have a lot of famous friends as a result.

“The Voice” coach says this isn’t the case, however. Horan, who will be returning for his second year in the red chair in the fall, told VIP Magazine that he has an interesting perspective on how he picks his friends, namely how he approaches the ones who are famous like he is.

The whole conversation stemmed from possible talks of a reunion with One Direction, which Horan squashed by saying that “there’s nothing going on that I know of.” That being said, Horan noted that the members are “still really close.” The interview eventually delved deeper into Horan’s friendships, to which he shared his thoughts on having famous friends.

Niall Horan Has a Reason For Not Having Many ‘Famous Friends’

Horan shot down the idea that famous people are friends with famous simply because they have the same stature. He said that he doesn’t look to find friends in the music industry.

“I’ve no interest in just becoming friends with famous people to be honest with you,” Horan said in the interview with VIP Magazine. “I think everyone has this assumption that famous people are all friends for no other reason than the fact they’re famous, personalities don’t even come into the conversation. I’d say I have two or three famous friends.”

One of those friends is fellow musician Lewis Capaldi. Horan publicly shared his support of Capaldi after he announced he would be taking a break from his tour. According to Rolling Stone, Capaldi said he would hold off his tour until the end of the year to “tend to his mental and physical health.”. Horan told The Sun that he is “really happy” that Capaldi can time some time for himself to get right.

“I don’t think you ever truly get used to singing in front of 100,000 people,” Horan said in the interview with The Sun. “If you have any sort of performance anxieties or anything like that then that stage can be a tough place.”

Niall Horan Remains Close With His Hometown Friends

While seeking out celebrity friendships isn’t on his radar, Horan always has the comfort of his hometown friends.

He told VIP Magazine that another reason for not wanting A-list friends is that he still remains close to those back home, “I don’t need loads of new friends.”

Speaking of friendships, Horan didn’t have to look too hard to find one in his first season on “The Voice” as he struck up a sort of father-son bond with Blake Shelton amid his final run on the singing competition. Horan and Shelton frequently took shots out one another but did so in a way that spoke to their friendship. He even spoke after the finale, which saw his singer Gina Miles take home the win, about how he doesn’t view Shelton as a “famous friend.”

“I think if I had met him outside of The Voice, I would have probably been friends with him anyway,” he told PEOPLE. “Weirdly enough, we’ve got a lot in common, we’re quite similar people.”