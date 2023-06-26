Niall Horan Explains His ‘Best Decision’

The former member of One Direction, Niall Horan, has experienced a whirlwind of events over the past decade. “The Voice” coach recently shared in an interview with Willie Geist on “Sunday TODAY” that his “best decision” has to do with him deciding to join “The Voice.”

Horan went on the NBC singing competition for the first time as a coach on season 23. He will be back for another season when season 24 kicks off in the fall, though he will not be back for season 25 as he heads out on tour for his third solo album, “The Show.”

Niall Horan Calls ‘The Voice’ His ‘Best Decision’

Horan admitted there was a question of whether he wanted to return to the world of singing competitions after he, and the four other members of One Direction, got their big break as part of the UK’s “X-Factor.”

“I’ve never mentored anyone before,” Horan said in the Sunday TODAY interview.

Ultimately, he decided to give it a shot as he soon realized that “The Voice” was the place for him. In his first season, Horan guided his singer, Gina Miles, to the win. She secured more votes than Team Blake runner-up, Grace West.

“It was the best decision I made,” Horan said. “It’s so much fun.”

He continued, “ I know exactly what it’s like to stand there and have your future in some famous bloaks hands… and now I’m the famous dude with their future in my hands.”

Horan, who previously said he learned a lot from this experience, left an impression for at least a few of the members of the first ever Team Niall, including Miles. She has expressed her interest in teaming up with him at some point. She also told Parade after her win that his support was invaluable.

“He has been nothing but supportive and encouraging and I attribute it all to him,” she told the outlet.

Likewise, Ross Clayton told Heavy that he could tell that Horan was “born” to be a mentor for the same reasons Miles mentioned.

When Horan is back for season 24, he will be the lone returner from the prior iteration as he joins Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Reba McEntire. All three of those coaches will also continue through season 25 while Horan will be replaced by the first-ever coaching duo in Dan + Shay’s Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney.

Niall Horan is Having a Banner Year

Not only has the Irish entertainer enjoyed a breakthrough first run on “The Voice,” but he’s also seeing that success carry over into his own music.

He has seen his third solo album “The Show” get off to a hot start as it hit No. 1 on the Billboard Top Albums sale chart for the week of June 24. This marked his third straight album to do so.

In addition to getting asked back for a second season on “The Voice, Horan also announced that he will be hitting the road for his first tour in Summer 2024. It will be his first time on tour since 2018’s “Flicker World Tour.”