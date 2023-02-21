Priyanka Chopra Shares Rare Photo of Daughter’s Face

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have kept their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’s identity private through her first year of life, even going as far as covering her face with emojis in online photos.

On February 19, Chopra shared a photo to Instagram of herself and Malti with her daughter’s face unhidden, writing, “Days like this. ❤️” in the caption. The post also included a photo of Chopra holding Malti, facing away from the camera, in bed next to Jonas’s arm visible on the pillow next to them.

Malti Made Her Public Debut at Nick Jonas’s Walk of Fame Ceremony

Malti wore a Fendi set in the first photo that Chopra posted, and pajamas in the second.

Reactions to the photos and to Malti’s face were very positive, with fans and friends of the couple chiming into Chopra’s comment section.

“bebeee!! the best days ❤️” Chrissy Teigen wrote.

“Wow she is gorgeous, just like her mummy and daddy 😘 😘” one fan commented.

“She’s so beautiful like her mama 😍” another fan added.

Prior to Chopra sharing a photo of her face this week, Malti made her first public appearance on January 30, 2023 when the Jonas Brothers were presented with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Until this point, the couple kept details about their daughter, her identity, and their journey with surrogacy under wraps. Even when Malti was first born, the couple each released a statement to Instagram asking “for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

Chopra later opened up in an interview with British Vogue about how part of this desire for privacy was a result of Malti being born very prematurely, to the point where she was smaller than Chopra’s hand, as the actress recalled.

“We spent every single day with her on my chest, on my husband’s chest,” Chopra said, “I didn’t know if she would make it or not.”

Thankfully, the couple’s daughter survived, grew, and is now thriving and healthy living with her parents.

Priyanka Chopra Offers VIP Seat at Jonas Brothers Concert to Cancer Patient

So, I knew the @jonasbrothers concert would be awesome. And it was. What I did not expect was that I would get to meet Priyanka Chopra Jonas and have a night I will never forget, and am so grateful for. So it’s STORY TIME. Thank you @priyankachopra! 💗 pic.twitter.com/VFUspo7G93 — lisa dawn (@itslisae) February 19, 2023

After posting the photo of her daughter’s face, Chopra received a shoutout from one very grateful fan in a February 19 tweet who wrote that they were at a Jonas Brothers concert with their mother who was battling cancer for three years and had a shaved head as a result of chemo.

The two sat in front of the VIP section where Chopra was, and had to stand to see the performances, until “the tour staff that was accompanying her came over to us and asked if we wanted to come up to sit with them… he was basically like, ‘Mrs. Jonas would like you to come up here.'”

The fan was very grateful for Chopra’s gesture, as it meant their mother could sit during the concert without missing any of the show. “When you’re battling cancer, any extra bit of comfort is honestly so important.”

At the end of the concert, Chopra came over and gave the two sweatshirts and hats, and talked to them for a short while before parting ways. “It was a real HUMAN moment, not a celebrity moment for us,” the Twitter user wrote.

READ NEXT: Kelly Clarkson Calls Derek Hough’s First Kiss with Fiancée ‘Sexy’