Reba McEntire Calls ‘The Voice’ a ‘Well-Oiled Machine’

With ‘The Voice’ being in the midst of its 23rd season and Blake Shelton, the only coach who has been a part of the series since the beginning, there has been much reflection on the show.

In a behind-the-scenes exclusive with People, McEntire and Shelton went back and watched old show clips, including Season 1 when the country icon was the first mentor on ‘The Voice’ for Shelton. The two spent plenty of time joking around and reflecting on how far the show had come.

Shelton announced ahead of Season 23 that this will be the final chapter for him with ‘The Voice.’ Over his illustrious run on the show, he has guided nine of his singers to victory, by far the most of any ‘Voice’ judge. As he continues through his final season, he’s looking to continue his winning ways after taking home the prize in Season 22.

Reba McEntire & Blake Shelton Reflect on the Show’s Growth

In their retrospective through the years, McEntire pointed out how ‘The Voice’ has become a staple among reality competition shows.

“Things have a changed a lot here on ‘The Voice’,” McEntire explained in the People clip while taking in an old clip from Season 1 with Shelton. “That was the first year here in the United States. It’s a well-oiled machine now.”

When McEntire made her first appearance this season as the Mega Mentor, a role she will continue serving in through the remaining Knockout Round, the Grammy-winning artist shared what it means to have another chance at offering her advice to all of these hopefuls.

“It’s always a lot of fun to give advice because I study people when they perform,” McEntire shared during the Knockouts premiere episode. “I want to be touched when they’re singing to me.”

When discussing the show’s value, McEntire noted that it’s the exposure that ‘The Voice’ offers to each aspiring performer but more importantly, the “chance of a lifetime” to get to work with successful artists like Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper, Niall Horan, and Shelton. McEntire approaches her role as a Mega Mentor knowing the impact that everything she says can have on each individual.

Reba McEntire Could Have Been a Coach on ‘The Voice’

Ahead of her Mega Mentor appearance, McEntire sat down with the show’s host, Carson Daly, on The Today Show. Daly mentioned that during the planning phase of ‘The Voice,’ they had originally wanted to bring her on as a coach. She wound up being a mentor that season, instead. Just as she did in that People interview, she also referred to the franchise as a “well-oiled machine’ when talking to Daly.

Speaking like a coach, McEntire said her goal with this season is to teach the importance of stage presence and connecting with the audience. Her main point is “to sell the song to the audience” which is something viewers of this season have seen her preach to each individual, “It was a lot of fun. They’re like sponges.”

New episodes of ‘The Voice’ air every Monday night on NBC.