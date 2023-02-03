Reba McEntire Reveals if She’d Take Blake Shelton’s Spot on ‘The Voice’

Country music star Reba McEntire turned down “The Voice” before Blake Shelton was connected to the project, and now that Shelton is leaving the show, she revealed if she’d ever join in his place.

McEntire told ET Online that she was too busy for a project like “The Voice.”

“Who could fill Blake’s shoes?” she told the outlet, adding, “I got [a look at] the Holland version of ‘The Voice.’ They sent it to me and I said, ‘I can’t see me doing that.’ Because, you know, I’m a gypsy at heart.”

The singer also told the outlet that she thinks it’s going to be a hard job for whoever gets Shelton’s job.

“He did a great job, and kudos to him,” she said.

McEntire Previously Detailed Why She Turned Down ‘The Voice’

Shelton has been a coach on “The Voice” since the beginning of the show. When he started, he worked with Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, and Adam Levine.

According to Country Now, country music star Reba McEntire was approached to be on “The Voice” before Blake Shelton was. During a 2022 interview on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” McEntire talked about turning down the role.

“It’s very true,” she said at the time. “It was a very popular show in Holland, I’m pretty sure, and I watched the tape, and I said, ‘No, I’m going to pass on that’ because I don’t think I could ever be able to tell somebody that they’re terrible or go find another job or hope you like your nighttime job.”

She added, “I couldn’t do that day in and day out. I just couldn’t do it, so I did pass on it.”

McEntire acknowledged the great work that Shelton has done on the show, however, saying that he was the “perfect choice” to be a coach, though she does regret not saying yes all those years ago.

“Oh sure,” she told Cohen. “I mean, after you see a very successful show that’s been running, what, 15 years? Uh, yeah! I’m like, ‘Shoot, I should’ve done that.’”

Shelton’s Last Season of ‘The Voice’ is Season 23 & No Replacement Has Been Named

In the statement about leaving the show, Shelton said that he has been wrestling with the decision to leave the show for some time.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton shared. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better, and it will always feel like home to me. It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns, and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people; you are the best.”

He added, “It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week. I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one my fellow Coaches over the years, including my wife Gwen Stefani!”

No replacement has been named. The coaches for season 23 are Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan.

Shelton has won “The Voice” nine times. He first won in season 2 with Jermaine Paul, and then in season 3 with Cassadee Pope, season 4 with Danielle Bradbery, season 7 with Craig Wayne Boyd, season 11 with Sundance Head, season 13 with Chloe Kohanski, season 18 with Todd Tilghman, season 20 with Cam Anthony, and most recently in season 22 with Bryce Leatherwood.

“The Voice” returns on March 6, 2023 on NBC.