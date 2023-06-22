‘The Voice’ Reveals Season 25 Coaches

While 2024 may seem a bit away, that doesn’t mean “The Voice” isn’t preparing for what’s ahead as the NBC singing competition revealed its set of coaches for season 25.

Season 24 will air in the fall with two coaches who will remain for the following season in John Legend and Reba McEntire. Joining them for season 25 will be Chance The Rapper and for the first time ever, a duo in Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay fame.

Season 25 will air in spring 2024.

‘The Voice’ Season 25 Features its First Coaching Pair

The red chairs will look a little different for season 25 as the show will introduce its first pair as a coach. Smyers and Mooney first appeared on “The Voice” in season 20 as battle advisors for Blake Shelton.

On “The Voice” Instagram page, the account posted a clip with a Double Chair graphic ahead of the announcement. The duo expressed their excitement with their own Instagram post that in all caps.

“So excited to announce that we will be joining @NBCTheVoice in 2024 as the first coaching duo,” the group wrote.

Dan + Shay were the Duo of the Year at the 2021 Academy of Country Music Awards. That same year they also won for Best Country Duo/Group Performance with “10,000 Hours.”

Chance The Rapper Returns to ‘The Voice’

Fresh off his first appearance as a coach, Chance The Rapper isn’t taking too long of a hiatus from the show. He will sit out season 24 but will be right back in his red chair come season 25.

Chance joined Niall Horan as the two first-year coaches for season 23. Horan, who just led Gina Miles to victory, will be back in the fall but will not return for season 25.

Chance, who sent the trio of Sorelle to the season 23 finale, wrote on Instagram that “Team Chance is back.”

A Pair of Season 24 Coaches Will Be Back for the Spring

The pair of Legend and McEntire will run it back when the spring rolls around. Legend first appeared as a coach on season 16 where he stayed through season 22. He took a quick break where he will return in the fall.

For McEntire, she has never been a coach. She was a Mega Mentor on this past iteration and had previously appeared as an advisor before. She is now signed up for two straight seasons beginning with the fall.

When the fall season comes around, it will be the first time without Blake Shelton. He announced his retirement from the red chair after serving in the role since the inaugural season. Kelly Clarkson also won’t be back for the fall nor will she return for season 24.

NBC hasn’t officially revealed what date season 24 will premiere.

“The Voice” premiered in 2011 with Shelton as a coach joined by Christina Aguilera, CeeLo Green, and Adam Levine. The most recent season saw Gina Miles bring home the win for Team Niall over Team Blake’s Grace West. Team Kelly was represented in the finale by D. Smooth while Chance went in with Sorelle. Shelton was the only coach with two members in the finale as NOIVAS was his second singer.