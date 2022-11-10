‘The Voice’ Star Reaches Custody Agreement With Ex

Latin singing sensation and former “Voice” coach Shakira has reached a custody agreement with her ex, soccer star Gerard Pique, and is planning on moving with her sons from Spain to Miami, Florida, according to Reuters and TMZ, among other news outlets.

Here’s what you need to know:

Shakira & Pique Reached a Custody Agreement

In a statement released to multiple news outlets, Shakira and Pique announced that they had reached a custody agreement over their two sons, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

The statement reads:

Read More From Heavy Get Coached Into the Best Shape of Your Life We have signed a custody agreement. Our sole objective is to provide our children with the utmost security and protection and hope that they can continue with their lives in a safe and calm environment. We appreciate that their privacy will be respected.

A source told TMZ that Shakira is now planning on moving closer to her family, saying, “[Shakira and Pique] signed an agreement that is best for the kids — which is their main focus and after eight years of living in Barcelona — her and the kids will now move back to her longtime home of Miami, where all the maternal family is.”

That statement as confirmed by Reuters as being part of the custody agreement.

Shakira & Gerard Pique Split in June 2022

In June, Shakira and Pique announced their separation via a statement that they released to Reuters, which simply stated, “We regret to confirm that we are separating. For the wellbeing of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy.”

For months, the two remained mum on their separation, but in September 2022, Pique released a statement via the Barca Universal Twitter account blasting the paparazzi’s treatment of his children amid the split.

“[Since the split] many rumors and alleged unverified information about the player, his family and his personal and, therefore, private life have been published. These reports and images cause not only damage to his honor and image, but also a serious attack on the rights of his children, whose safety and protection represent his greatest concern,” the statement read.

Shakira later opened up to ELLE in a September 2022 interview about the separation, calling it “one of the most difficult, darkest hours of [her] life.”

“This is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview,” said the singer. “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.”

She also confessed that her dream of having “a family forever” has been “shredded into pieces” and the split has been “one of the most painful things that you can ever go through.”

The singer is also dealing with legal woes surrounding Spain’s assertion that she failed to pay $14.5 million euros in income tax between 2012 and 2014; Shakira maintains that she did not live in Spain until 2015 and therefore did not have to pay taxes there, according to Reuters.

Also via Reuters, Shakira rejected a plea deal in July 2022 and the case is headed to trial. The Washington Post reported in September 2022 that a Barcelona judge has ordered Shakira to stand trial for six charges related to the alleged tax fraud. Prosecutors are seeking more than eight years in prison and a $24 million fine.

“The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.