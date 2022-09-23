‘Voice’ Star: My Dreams Have Been ‘Shredded into Pieces’

Former “The Voice” coach and Latin music superstar Shakira has opened up about splitting from her longtime partner, Gerard Pique, which she told ELLE in a September 2022 interview is “one of the most difficult, darkest hours of [her] life.”

Shakira Says It’s ‘Really Hard to Talk About’ Her Split

In June 2022, Shakira and soccer star Gerard Pique, with whom she shares two sons, announced that they were splitting up. Now Shakira has opened up about the separation, telling ELLE that it is “really hadr to talk about.”

“This is really hard to talk about personally, especially as this is the first time I’ve ever addressed this situation in an interview,” said the singer. “I’ve remained quiet and just tried to process it all. Um, and yeah, it’s hard to talk about it, especially because I’m still going through it, and because I’m in the public eye and because our separation is not like a regular separation. And so it’s been tough not only for me, but also for my kids. Incredibly difficult.”

She went on to say that her dreams of “having a family forever” have been shattered and it feels like a bad dream that she wants to wake up from.

“[S]ometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I’m going to wake up at some point. But no, it’s real. And what’s also real is the disappointment to see something as sacred and as special as I thought was the relationship I had with my kids’ father and see that turned into something vulgarized and cheapened by the media,” said the singer, adding, “For those women like me who believe in values like family who had the dream, the big dream of having a family forever, to see that dream broken or shredded into pieces is probably one of the most painful things that you can ever go through.”

Shakira Says Working on New Music Has ‘Brought Light’ to Her Life

Shakira also told ELLE that the primary way she is dealing with her feelings is to channel them into new music.

“I think that writing music is like going to the shrink, only cheaper [laughs],” said the singer. “It just helps me process my emotions and make sense of them. And it helps me to heal. I think it’s the best medicine, and along with the love of my family and my kids that sustains me, music and writing music is definitely one of those tools — one of the few tools I have for survival in extreme conditions.”

She went on to say that after all of these tumultuous times, she has “so many things to say” through her music and that the days when she threw herself into her music, she felt “revitalized and invigorated.”

“I’m so thankful for my work, the possibility that it gives us to put ourselves back together and to realize who we are and why we’re here on this planet—what’s our purpose, our mission. I think you can find that reconstructive power in any kind of work,” said Shakira, adding, “I feel like in this moment of my life, which is probably one of the most difficult, darkest hours of my life, music has brought light.”

For his part, Pique has remained mostly mum about the split as well, though he did issue a statement in early September 2022 about the paparazzi harassing the sons he and Shakira share, Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7. He also has started dating a woman named Clara Chia Marti, according to the Daily Mail.

After the photos surfaced of Pique with his new girlfriend, a source told Us Weekly that Shakira was “heartbroken” to see him move on.

