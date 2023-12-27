Shakira’s Hometown Honors Her With Breathtaking Statue

On December 26, Shakira returned to her hometown where she was honored with a statue celebrating her life’s work. On Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram to announce that a bronze statue depicting her likeness was unveiled in her hometown of Barranquilla, Colombia.

The former “The Voice” coach celebrated the unveiling of her statue with her parents, William Mebarak Chadid and Nidia Ripoll Torrado. Shakira also made a note that it was an extra special occasion since December 26 is her mother’s birthday.

In one photo, Shakira’s parents are photographed in front of the 21-foot-tall statue. “It makes me happy to share this with my parents and especially my mother on her birthday. ❤️ ❤️,” Shakira wrote in the English translation of her caption.

The 21-foot-tall bronze statue shows Shakira shaking her hips, the dance move that has been her trademark throughout her career. At the base of the statue, a plaque honored the 46-year-old singer. “A heart that composes, hips that do not lie, an unmatched talent, a voice that moves masses, and bare feet that march for the good of childhood and humanity,” read the dedication.

Shakira Reacts To Her Hometown’s Tribute

Shakira appeared to be overwhelmed by her hometown unveiling a statue in her honor. Alongside her parents, she was also joined by her brothers as well as the mayor of Barranquilla. Commenting on her post, Shakira wrote, “This is too much for my little heart.”

This isn’t the first time that the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer has been honored this year for her career achievements. On September 29, Spotify honored the singer with her very own day. “Shakira Day” also marked the 25th anniversary of her album, Dónde Están Los Ladrones?

While speaking to For The Record, Sharika credited her fans for her success. “The role that my fans have played in my career is impossible to quantify. They’ve known how to understand me better than anybody, and they’ve carried me to where I am today with their unwavering support.”

The Colombia native also looked to her home country as the source of her creativity. “The way Colombia has served as inspiration for my career as an artist is immeasurable,” she admitted. “Colombia is a never-ending source of inspiration for colors, culture, sounds, stories, folklore, and food. It’s such a rich culture, and I’m so grateful to have been raised where I was and have it be my lifelong muse.”

Shakira’s Goal For Her Charitable Work

Even before she found international fame, Shakira focused on giving back. At just 18 years old, she founded the Barefoot Foundation. The foundation provides education and nutrition to thousands of impoverished children in Colombia. The Barefoot Foundation has also expanded its work to other countries, including projects in Haiti and South Africa.

In 2006, Shakira then founded the Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents. According to the ALAS website, the organization is “committed to fostering educational equity for all students, especially those from historically marginalized backgrounds.” The organization operates in over 30 states in the U.S. as well as locations in Mexico and Puerto Rico.

In an October 2010 interview with Americas Quarterly, Shakira spoke about her charitable side. “The goal of my philanthropic work has always been to make sure that every child has a chance to live up to his or her potential,” she said. “That means our work won’t be done until every child has access to quality education from early childhood to adulthood.