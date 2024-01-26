‘The Voice’ Star Credits Blake Shelton as Her ‘Life Coach’

Two years after her appearance on “The Voice,” one former contestant says that Blake Shelton is still a big part of her life.

Lana Scott may not have won Season 21 of ‘The Voice,” but she believes that the show put her on the right track. During her blind audition, Scott performed Kelsea Ballerini’s “Hole In The Bottle,” where she impressed both Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. After selecting Shelton as her coach, Scott developed her country music strengths. Despite reaching the Top 8, Scott was eventually eliminated along with Jim and Sasha Allen, and Joshua Vacanti.

While speaking to Country Now, Scott credits the show with jump-starting her career. “The Voice totally changed my life in the first place,” Scott said. “I auditioned six times until I made it, and so when I was finally there, I just soaked it all up and really savored every single moment. I knew that when the show was over, that was just going to be the start if I had anything to do with it because I’d worked so hard to get there.”

Lana Scott is ‘Super Grateful’ to Blake Shelton for the ‘Opportunities’

With the push that “The Voice” gave her, Lana Scott believes that she is finally starting to come into her own. With her confidence building, Scott is excited to see what the future holds in store for her. “Writing songs I really believe in with writers that I really look up to. Booked my own summer nationwide tour last year, which was really wild seeing all the people really all over the country who support me,” she said.

Although her time on “The Voice” ended without a victory, Lana Scott still praises Blake Shelton for sticking with her. “Blake Shelton did 23 seasons. I was Season 21, and so for me, I never went into it expecting him to be my life coach. I’m just really thankful for him to be my coach on The Voice,” Scott said.

With Shelton still in her corner, the country singer says that her career has benefited greatly from his continued support “He is the king of country music with a huge career and a family, so I’m super grateful for the opportunities he’s given me at Ole Red and around the country.”

What’s Up Next For ‘The Voice’ Star

As Lana Scott prepares for the next stage of her career, she has one particular goal in mind. “I would love to make a Grand Ole Opry debut. That’s a big dream of mine that I’m working toward and hoping for,” she revealed.

But the US isn’t the only location that Scott hopes to expand her following. She says that she is beginning to see strong support overseas. “I’m starting to develop a presence in the UK. I know there’s a lot of love and appreciation for country music there, so that’s been really fun just starting to dip my feet over there,” she said.

Looking ahead to the future is crucial for the former “The Voice” star. For Scott, working towards an objective is crucial. “I think it’s really important to have specific goals rather than just see what happens because I believe that either those things will happen, or along the way of trying the right things will fall into place.”