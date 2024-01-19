Huntley Uses His Victory on ‘The Voice’ to Help Fight Homelessness

After winning Season 24 of “The Voice,” Huntley is wasting little time in giving back to his community by helping to fight homelessness.

Although he is originally a native of Florida, Huntley has made a home for himself in Fredericksburg, Virginia. After moving to Virginia when he was a teenager, Huntley developed a passion for music. But things weren’t always easy for the singer. Despite heading to Nashville to pursue a music career, Huntley faced his fair share of adversity.

After winning it all on “The Voice,” Huntley reflected on his previous struggles. He briefly spoke about his battle with homelessness. “As I said in a past episode, I went from a park bench to “The Voice.” Now I went from a park bench to a winner of “The Voice,” he said.

With the $100,000 grand prize now in his pocketbook and a record deal with Universal Music Group, Huntley has his eyes set on giving back.

Huntley Says That He is ‘Here To Help’

On January 9, Fredericksburg Mayor Kerry Devine declared that January 21 will be “Huntley Day” in Fredericksburg. Devine also presented Huntley with a Mayoral Proclamation, recognizing Huntley for his “impressive perseverance and dedication to his profession.”

According to the City of Fredericksburg’s homepage, “Huntley Day” will serve as an opportunity to address the region’s homelessness issue. “Huntley’s gratitude for the Fredericksburg community includes his passion for supporting those in our community who are struggling,” the announcement reads. “At his request, the Huntley Homecoming celebration will include raising awareness and fundraising for Loisann’s Hope House, which is the Fredericksburg region’s oldest and largest family homeless shelter.”

On Huntley’s Instagram page, he shared a post from Loisann’s Hope House. In the post, Huntley can be seen in a short video addressing those in attendance at the shelter. “I know what it’s like to be a struggling parent,” Huntley said of his experiences. “If there’s anything I can do to help, I’m here to help.”

For Huntley, being able to use his voice to raise awareness of those struggling in his community is very important to him. “We’re going to do everything that we can. This is about doing good for our community.” After his speech, Huntley then performed his rendition of John Mayer’s song, “Waiting On The World To Change.”

The Season 24 Winner of ‘The Voice’ Relished His Opportunity on the Show

According to Huntley, the competition on “The Voice” pushed him to give it his all. In a December 2023 interview with People, he admired the talent on the show. “I think that everyone sees that just the season alone is very special,” he said.

Although Huntley had confidence in Niall Horan as a coach, he felt that singers like Ruby Leigh were a musical force to reckon with. “I feel like you can see that not only is Team Niall a powerhouse, but all the other teams have all this artistry that I think America and the world have been looking for a while,” he says.

Despite the nature of the singing competition show, Huntley couldn’t help but pull for his competitors. “I think that it’s a real easy experience to be humbled by, but also it’s very hard not to root for the person that you’re supposed to be competing with,” he revealed. “So I think that just the opportunity to get on this stage, we’ve all really been trying hard to just make moments together as a whole on the show, and it’s really cool to watch my friends go out every Monday and Tuesday and kill it. It’s crazy.”