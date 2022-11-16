Angela Deem Claps Back At Trolls

“90 Day Fiancé” star Angela Deem is sharing a lot of content with her husband, Michael Ilesanmi.

On November 15, Deem shared a TikTok of herself and Ilesanmi reacting to another video. This video, posted by an account named @leanneabdallah, stated, “When a person doesn’t like you, they team up with another person that doesn’t like you. And before you know it, there’s a whole slew of people that hate you. But here’s the thing, those people, they don’t even like each other. They’re only gathered because of you. See how powerful you are?”

Both Deem and Ilesanmi appeared to agree with the statement and cheer it on throughout their video. Deem wrote, “Facts from our POV.” This TikTok, like many of Deem’s other videos, has comments disabled.

On Deem’s Instagram story, she reposted another TikTok posted by an account named @tylaarsboutique. This video stated, “I’m still here. If I don’t make any more money, I’m still here… The fact that I’m still here is victory all by itself.”

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi Posted Content Together

Deem also posted a TikTok showing the ceiling and saying, “Who is your obsession?” The camera pans down to Deem’s face and she looks around before saying, “I know, it’s me!” Deem laughs in the video and writes, “duet this lol.”

Another TikTok features Deem by herself, sitting in the dark and singing along to “I Don’t Wanna Know” by Mario Winans.

Nevertheless, Deem’s most recent TikTok, posted November 16, featured the married couple sitting close and singing along to “Feel Your Touch” by Dookie ft. Auburn & Chevyboy.

The recent TikTok content comes after Deem posted a series of videos with Ilesanmi, showcasing their loving marriage and providing an update on the status of their relationship.

Angela Deem Contemplated Divorce on Season 7 of ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’

Deem and Ilesanmi were first introduced in season 2 of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.” The couple met on social media and began dating long-distance, with Deem in the United States and Ilesanmi in Nigeria. The show captured their first in-person meeting in Nigeria. The couple returned for season 3, as they planned for a future together.

The couple appeared in season 7 of “90 Day Fiancé,” where the couple and viewers learned Ilesanmi would not be coming to the United States. In season 5 of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” Deem and Ilesanmi married in Nigeria and began working, once again, on bringing Ilesanmi to the U.S.

The current season 7 of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” features the return of Deem and Ilesanmi. This season has shown the complications in their marriage from still living separately in the U.S. and Nigeria. Deem even considered proceeding with a divorce from Ilesanmi before he could arrive in the U.S.

Fans were shocked when Deem’s surprise trip to Nigeria turned into a physical confrontation between her and Ilesanmi. The couple’s arguments were featured at length, with a major point of tension being Ilesanmi’s social media use.

“90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” airs on Sundays 8 p.m. Eastern time/7 p.m. Central time on TLC.