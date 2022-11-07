Angela Deem’s Relationship Update

“90 Day Fiancé” star Angela Deem shares some information on her relationship with Michael Ilesanmi.

On November 7, Deem posted a series of videos of the couple showcasing their love on her TikTok account. The first video is Deem and Ilesanmi kissing and singing along to “All My Life” by K-Ci & JoJo. Across the top of the video, Deem wrote, “Marriage is life time commitment.”

Each video captured the couple happily sitting close, sharing a few laughs, and enjoying each other’s company poolside.

Another video simply showed Deem and Ilesanmi cuddling close with “Love Bites” by Def Leppard playing. Deem wrote in the caption, “when the world think it coming to a end…BOOM AND HERE IT GOES AGAIN.”

Deem also recorded herself confidently singing along to the song, “Nobody Can Change Me!” by JoJo Siwa.

Angela Deem Posted Several Videos With Michael Ilesanmi

Shortly before this collection of videos, Deem shared other videos taken with Ilesanmi. With more than one million views, one video showed Deem singing along to Whitney Houston’s “You Give Good Love,” while pointing at Ilesanmi.

In another video, Deem sings along to a remix of “Love On the Brain” by Rihanna while Ilesanmi kisses her on the cheek. This is one of Deem’s few recent posts that do not have comments disabled.

When a fan commented, “Wait…she’s allow on Insta but not him,” Deem replied, “yup.” Another commenter claimed Deem was posting old footage, she responded, “jokes on you,” with several laughing emojis.

The loving couple’s videos come just after Deem partied in a New Orleans karaoke bar.

Deem’s recent videos are a vast contrast to the drama that has been captured on the show, and Deem acknowledges this fact.

On her Instagram story, the TLC star reposted another story with her video that read, “So wait Angela & Michael are good? I got a different impression from tonight’s episode.”

Angela Deem & Michael Ilesanmi Currently Appear on Season 7 of ’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’

Fans will remember Deem and Ilesanmi’s first introduction in season 2 of “90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.” The couple met on social media and began dating Deem in the United States and Ilesanmi in Nigeria. The show captured their first in-person meeting in Nigeria. The couple also appeared on season 3, as they continued to navigate their long-distance relationship and plan for the future.

The couple appeared in season 7 of “90 Day Fiancé,” where viewers learned Ilesanmi’s visa was denied and he would not be joining his fiancée in the United States. In season 5 of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” Deem and Ilesanmi married in Nigeria and applied to bring Ilesanmi to the U.S. again.

Deem and Ilesanmi currently appear on season 7 of “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” This season has featured the complications in their marriage from still living separately in the U.S. and Nigeria. Deem even contemplates proceeding with a divorce from Ilesanmi before he arrives in the U.S.

Fans watched the tension rise between the couple when Deem surprised Ilesanmi in Nigeria and proceeded to destroy his car. The confrontation became physical and the couple had to be separated.

The November 6 episode featured another explosive moment for the couple, stemming from Ilesanmi’s Instagram usage, which has proved to be a major point of contention the entire season. Deem mentioned the possibility of divorce, once again.

“90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?” continues to air on Sundays 8 p.m. Eastern time/7 p.m. Central time on TLC.