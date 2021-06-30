Amy Duggar Pens Cryptic Message After Show Cancellation

Amy King is ready for some piping hot tea. King (née Duggar), the estranged niece patriarch Jim Bob, shared a cryptic message after TLC announced via Us Weekly on June 29 that “Counting On” was canceled.

King — who is friends with cousin Jill Duggar Dillard, according to TV Showcase — teased on her Instagram stories that things were about to get “interesting” since there is no more show to protect, per In Touch Weekly. King wondered if she wasn’t going to be held to her non-disclosure agreement anymore.

“So, [a] question for anyone out there that is a lawyer: …Once a show is canceled does that mean if anyone has signed an NDA is that canceled as well since there is no show to protect?” she said on June 29. “I have a feeling that things are about to get very interesting.” King also tagged her cousin Jill Dillard and Jill’s husband, Derick Dillard.

The mother-of-one then shared a meme that hinted at people sifting through her Instagram after “Counting On” was canned. It showed someone underwater and reads: “Me getting ready to deep dive someones social media pages after I hear some juicy gossip.”

King also added her own caption. “Wow! What a week it’s been already,” she said. “I feel like this is a lot of y’all.”

She thanked TLC for the opportunity to appear on the series. “Thank you for the ride🎢

I’ll treasure the memories, always,” King penned. “Also, I stand with the network in this decision!”

Josh Duggar Was Charged With Two Counts Related to Child Pornography

The cancellation came after Josh Duggar — the eldest of the Duggar children — was arrested in April and charged with two counts of receiving and possessing child pornography, filings said. He has pled not guilty to the charges and is slated to appear in front of an Arkansas judge on November 30, 2021, according to court documents.

“TLC will not be producing additional seasons of ‘Counting On,’” the network said in a statement to Us Weekly. “TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately.”

“Counting On” first debuted in 2015 and was created after its predecessor, “19 Kids and Counting,” was canceled following another one of Josh Duggar’s scandals. It was alleged that the embattled TLC star molested four of his sisters and a babysitter when he was a teenager, though he never faced charges for those accusations.

The Show’s Cancellation Sent The Internet Into a Tizzy

Internet users flocked to social media after “Counting On” was discontinued on June 29, with thousands taking to Reddit to discuss the matter on the Duggars Snark subreddit. The announcement was pinned to the top of the page and amassed more than 3,500 upvotes and over 700 comments.

Not everyone was convinced this would be the last time they saw the Duggar family on TLC. “Wouldn’t shock me if another spin-off somehow comes to be. The Duggars are like a cockroach when it comes to this stuff,” the top response said.

“I would’ve loved to have been a fly on the wall during those TLC exec meetings,” another added.

Many wondered how the patriarch of the family was reacting to the cancellation. “Jim Bob must be so furious. His golden child once again f***ed over the entire family. I wonder how Jim Bob is going to react,” they said. “Will he double down and spend even more money to try and get Josh off and say, ‘I told you so’ to the haters, or will he tell Josh to pound sand?”

Jim Bob Duggar and his wife, Michelle, have not yet issued statements on the cancelation.

