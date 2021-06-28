‘LPBW’ Star Tori Roloff Claps Back at ‘Discouraging’ Trolls

“Little People, Big World” star Tori Roloff didn’t bite her tongue when it came to people attacking her family. Some fans were worried about her family’s dog — a Bernese Mountain named Murphy — because Tori Roloff hadn’t shared any photos of him on social media.

She was accused of giving the pup away and possibly hiding his death, as noted by In Touch Weekly and The Sun. Tori Roloff denied those rumors and affirmed that Murphy is doing just fine.

“We did not give him away,” the 30-year-old wrote via Instagram stories on June 25, per In Touch Weekly. “He is still alive. He is still living his best life waiting for snacks to fall.”

She said it’s “sometimes discouraging what the internet posts” about her family. “What you see is such a small piece of our whole story,” the TLC personality wrote. “Just because Murphy isn’t shared every day doesn’t make him any less loved.”

“We love him so much and he has such a great dog life,” the mother-of-two added. “He just has to compete with two kids for screen time.” Tori Roloff added that Murphy was the “best snuggler” and a “110-pound lap dog.”

Tori Roloff, a photographer from Oregon, has been married to fellow “Little People, Big World” star Zach Roloff since 2015. They share two children together: 3-year-old Jackson and 19-month-old Lilah. “Little People, Big World” is one of TLC’s longest-running shows, with season 22 currently airing on the network.

Baby Lilah Might Need to Have Surgery

During an exclusive clip obtained by Weekly, Tori Roloff revealed that her daughter might need to have a procedure. Seven months ago Lilah was diagnosed with strabismus, a disorder where the eyes don’t look in the same direction at the same time.

“Lilah has strabismus so she wears glasses to help get her eyes realigned,” she said in a sneak peek clip. “Now she also has to wear an eye patch for an hour a day, hopefully, to correct the inward turning of her right eye.”

“Honestly, I think she’s gonna need surgery,” the photographer continued. “When she’s tired or she’s working really hard to focus on something long-distance, that’s when I usually notice her go cross-eyed.”

Tori & Zach Roloff Want Another Baby

Tori Roloff tragically suffered a miscarriage in March, but she hasn’t given up her dream of becoming a mother for the third time. The photographer is “hopeful” that she and her husband will welcome a rainbow baby into their family.

“I think that we’re still hopeful that one day we will get to have another baby,” Tori Roloff Us Weekly in an exclusive interview on June 17. “And until then, we’re just kind of happy where we are.”

The photographer opened up about her miscarriage, saying it was “traumatic.”

“But I have two happy, healthy, beautiful kids I get to love every single day,” the Oregon resident added. “That’s what I’m trying to remind myself. I’m still blessed for sure.”

To find out what happens next, don’t miss “Little People, Big World” when it airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

READ NEXT: Tori Roloff Is ‘Hopeful’ About Having Rainbow Baby