‘LPBW’ Star Tori Roloff Accused of Being ‘Insufferable’

Not everyone is pleased with “Little People, Big World” star Tori Roloff. The TLC personality was accused of being “insufferable” in a Reddit discussion about Roloff’s attitude this season. While some fans remarked weren’t sure if she always acted entitled, others said they were upset about the way Roloff talked about her daughter, 19-month-old Lilah, looking in her new glasses.

“I use to like Tori, her sense of entitlement has really been showing lately, and it’s really rubbed me the wrong way,” the original poster wrote. “Has she always been like this? I feel like maybe it didn’t show as much when Audrey was around. Now that Audrey is gone, it’s like – wow, maybe Audrey just made her look a lot better. Am I the only one who feels like this?”

The post attracted dozens of upvotes and comments from fans. One of the most popular responses accused Roloff of having a sweet exterior but being bitter on the inside.

“She is insufferable. I’ve met people like her before, you think they’re all sweet and nice because they come off as shy and innocent and then once you get to know them you find out theyre nasty, mean, and rather rude,” they wrote. “You know the type of person who says really nasty and mean things about people, but you know they get away with it because they’re deemed shy and they were ‘just kidding’ or being sarcastic.”

Another person talked about Roloff criticizing her daughter’s new glasses.

“I am more of a Tori fan than I am of Audrey, but when Tori was talking about how Lilah’s glasses were ‘not cute’ on the show, that really showed a side of her personality that is not okay,” they said. “I do not begrudge her having a hard time adjusting to her kid’s needs but to say ‘they’re not cute’ WHILE you are being filmed? I mean, for the love of Pete, at least say that off-camera! Lilah is not an actual doll.”

The Roloffs Opened Up About Their Miscarriage

Zach and Tori Roloff have been wanting to expand their family, but in March the couple revealed Tori Roloff suffered a miscarriage. Not only were they candid with their followers about the tragedy, but they were also open about their feelings with their children.

In addition to having 19-month-old daughter Lilah, they also share 4-year-old son Jackson.

“[I] wasn’t afraid to show emotions in front of” Jackson,” she told Us Weekly. “My youngest, [19-month-old Lilah], is still I think too young to notice anything.”

The Roloffs Are ‘Hopeful’ to Have a Rainbow Baby

They haven’t given up hope about having a third child either. In a separate interview with Us Weekly, the couple shared they would still like to expand their family.

“I think that we’re still hopeful that one day we will get to have another baby,” the 30-year-old photographer told the publication on June 17. “And until then, we’re just kind of happy where we are.”

Tori Roloff explained the miscarriage was a “traumatic” experience “but I have two happy, healthy, beautiful kids I get to love on every single day,” she said to the outlet. “That’s what I’m trying to remind myself. I’m still blessed for sure.”

