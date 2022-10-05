SEE IT: New Photo of ‘Unrecognizable’ Josh Duggar Behind Bars

Fans reacted to a new photo of former “19 Kids and Counting” star Josh Dugger behind bars.

The Daily Mail obtained a photo of Duggar who is currently serving a 151-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institute Seagoville, just outside of Dallas.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Photo of ‘Unrecognizable’ Josh Duggar Behind Bars Has Leaked Less Than a Year Into His 151-Month Sentence for Child Pornography Crimes

The grainy image of Duggar was described by Hollywood Life as “unrecognizable.”

KTLA 5 says Duggar was sent to this prison due to the”proximity to family” as well as the “high-end treatment program for sex offenders.”

The facility is “around 40 percent of the 1,800 inmates are sexual offenders including ex-Sesame Street composer Fernando Rivas, 70, who is serving 15 years for child porn offenses,” the Daily Mail reported.

Duggar was sentenced on May 25, 2022, for “downloading child sexual abuse imagery” according to the NY Times.

“Prosecutors said that, in May 2019, Mr. Duggar installed a password-protected partition on the hard drive of his desktop computer at his used-car lot in Springdale, Ark., to avoid software that detects explicit images of children,” the outlet reported.

He was initially up for 20 years in prison but was only given just over 12.5 years. The verdict was given after “seven hours of deliberation following a six-day trial,” Page Six reported.

Duggar is the father of seven children which he shares with his wife, Anna Duggar.

Fans reacted to the photo in the Daily Mail article.

“I feel so sorry for his children…,” one fan wrote. Another fan agreed to say, “He’s just on vacation. His wife, kids, family all support him and will be there when he’s out. He’ll learn absolutely nothing unfortunately.

“Glad this POS is where he belongs,” someone else wrote.

“10 years isn’t long enough. Should be 50,” another comment points out.

Duggar Has Filed an Appeal of His Sentence Claiming to Was an Employee Who Downloaded the Images

According to Page Six who obtained court documents, Duggar filed an appeal On September 3 claiming that “government agents failed to interview or investigate Caleb Williams, who ‘regularly used the only [computer] that had child pornography on it, was tech savvy’ and allegedly sent Duggar a text offering to ‘watch the lot.'”

Williams is a convicted sex offender, according to the outlet, and is listed on the National Sex Offender Registry.

Duggar’s defenses team claims they tried to call Williams to the stand but were prohibited by the courts, the outlet reported.

“The Government responded, ‘The only obvious reason why the defense is wanting to call him is because he’s a sex offender,’” the documents state, according to the outlet.

Several fans commented in the Daily Mail story referencing his appeal.

“Now he’s trying to claim an innocent employee did it? What a great guy, will throw ANYONE under the bus to continue his fetishes without punishment,” someone wrote. “He has destroyed the lives of his sisters, the children in the videos, his wife, his own kids. Lying creep, should have gotten 51 years. not 15.”

“Give it up Josh. 98% conviction rate from the Feds on this. No technical faults in the trial. Just stay there where you can’t breed again,” someone commented.

