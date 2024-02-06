Toby Keith Is Survived by 3 Kids, Including a Daughter Who Called him ‘My Icon’

Country singer Toby Keith, who has died at age 62, is survived by three kids – a son and two daughters.

He is also survived by his wife, Tricia Lucas, whom he married in 1984.

Keith passed away on February 5, according to a statement on X on his official page. When he died, Keith’s net worth was estimated at $400 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Here’s what you need to know about Toby Keith’s children:

1. Toby Keith Died ‘Surrounded by Family’

Keith died surrounding by his close-knit family, according to the official statement.

“Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time,” the statement read.

Keith was battling stomach cancer since fall 2021.

2. Toby Keith Adopted His Wife Tricia Lucas’s Daughter, Shelley

When Keith met his wife Tricia Lucas while playing in bar bands and working in oil fields in 1981, People Magazine reported.

They married three years later, according to People.

According to The Boot, when Lucas met Keith she already had a daughter, Shelley, who was just 1 years old.

The Boot reported that Keith adopted Shelley,

3. Toby Keith & His Wife Went On to Have 2 More Kids, a Son & a Daughter, Who Wrote That Her Father ‘Taught My Everything’

The couple would go on to have two more children, the Boot reported.

They were a daughter, Krystal Keith, and a son, Stelen Keith Covel (Covel was Keith’s real last name.)

According to People Magazine, Stelen was born in 1997, and Krystal was born in 1985.

Krystal Keith’s Instagram page describes her as “singer/Songwriter. Mama. Wife. Master Crafter. Made in Oklahoma. @showdognash recording artist.”

Krystal Keith wrote a lengthy ode to her dad on her Instagram page. She wrote,

He has taught me everything, even things my mom tried hard to UNTEACH. He has been my lCON since day 1 and in the last 6 months he has been honored with not one but 2 Icon Awards for the work he dedicated his life to. I love that he is getting recognition as not just MY icon, but an Icon to the music industry and fans. Most people know he is a country singer, but what you may not know is he is also one of the most prolific songwriters in the world, not just country music and isn’t writing for other artists. If you took the time to learn his stats they would blow you’re mind. He has written all but a handful of the hundreds of songs he has put out in the last 30 years with over 69 radio singles 65 of which charted- that’s UNHEARD OF let alone 30 of them being number ones with many more top 5 and top 10 hits. He stuck to his guns and created a legendary, ICONIC career against all odds and wading through every kind of NO. I could not be more proud and in awe of him ❤️❤️❤️

Stelen Covel has an Instagram page where he shares photos of his family and expresses love for his dad. It says he is a manager and owner of various businesses.

4. Toby Keith Once Said, ‘I Have Great Kids’

Keith spoke about his kids to People Magazine in 2021.

“Everybody in the family is good,” he told People. “I was raised by good parents and I have great kids. They don’t have any issues at all — none.”

“They all grew up with me being successful, but they are not hooked on that part of the business,” he added.

5. Toby Keith Frequently Posted Pictures of His Family, Including His Children, on His Instagram Page

Keith frequently shared photos of his kids and his wife on his Instagram page, such as this family photo his family on Instagram in December 2023.

In 2022, he shared a photo of himself with a baby writing, “Here’s to all the dads out there that refuse to let the old man in.”

Many photos showed him with his wife.

5. Toby Keith Once Called Tricia Lucas a ‘Strong-Hearted & Loving Woman’

Keith has given his wife a lot of praises, saying how she stayed with him during lean years while raising a family.

“Dozens of people told Tricia, ‘You need to go tell your old man to get a real job,’” Keith told The Boot.

“It took a strong-hearted and loving woman to say, ‘He’s good enough at music that I’ve got to let him try. And it’ll be a great shot for both of us if he can make it work.’”

