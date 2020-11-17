Tracey Davis Dead: Sammy Davis Jr. & May Britt’s Daughter Dies at 59

Tracey Davis, the daughter of Sammy Davis Jr. and May Britt, died on November 2, according to her husband Guy Garner. She was 59 years old.

Garner told the Associated Press that Davis died on November 2 in Franklin, Tennessee, after suffering from an illness for a short period of time. Garner told the agency, “She loved and adored her kids more than anything. Needless to say, they are all shocked and devastated by the loss of their mother, as are Tracey’s mother, May Britt Ringquist and her brothers.”

Sammy Davis Jr. was married to Swedish actress May Britt Ringquist, 87, between 1960 and 1968.

Davis wrote about her experiences growing up as the daughter of one of the most famous entertainers in the world in the 1996 book Sammy Davis Jr.: My Father. Davis returned to the same subject for her 2014 book, Sammy Davis Jr.: A Personal Journey With My Father. In her second book, Davis said that as a result of her father and mother’s interracial relationship, he was denied a performance at President John F. Kennedy’s inauguration, according to ABC News.

Davis Said Her Father Never Attended Her College Graduation but Their Relationship ‘Evolved’ Over the Years

In a May 2014 Los Angeles Times feature on her second book, Davis is described as working as a TV producer in Tennessee. Davis told the newspaper that she had a difficult relationship with her father in her youth. Davis said that her father did not attend her college graduation. Davis said that the pair’s relationship “evolved” as she got older.

Davis said, “I said things like, ‘Dad, I always loved you, but I didn’t like you that much. He said, ‘Well, I didn’t like you that much either.’ It turned out the air needed to be cleared.” Davis said that in her father’s final days when he could no longer speak due to his illness, the pair would often sit and hold hands inside of his Beverly Hills mansion. Davis also discussed the racial discrimination her father suffered in the military, describing it as “excruciating” and her father’s “bromance” with fellow Rat Pack member Frank Sinatra, saying that the two fell out in the 1990s when her father began using drugs. Davis also said of her parents’ marriage, “My mom loved my dad like crazy, and my dad loved my mother. My mother was so lucky because her parents didn’t care.”

The Birth of Her Son, Sam, a Month Before Her Father’s Death Gave Him a ‘Final Joy’

Jet Magazine reported in August 1990, a few months after Sammy Davis Jr.’s May 16 death that Tracey Davis “brought a final joy” to her father by giving birth to a son in April 1990. In the article, Tracey Davis is described as the entertainer’s “devoted daughter.” Sammy Davis Jr. was first diagnosed with throat cancer in 1989.

Davis told The Los Angeles Times about her son, Sam’s, first meeting with his grandfather saying, “When I came up the stairs, he saw Sam. He was sitting up in the chair and tears — just tears.”

In October 2020, MGM Announced That Davis’ First Book on Her Father Will Be Turned Into a Movie

Deadline reported in October 2020 that Davis’ first book will be made into a movie at MGM studios. The movie will focus on the entertainer’s later career. The movie will include “impressionistic flashbacks” while “painting the picture of his rise from child prodigy to global superstar.”

Davis told Deadline that her parents “took on the world, choosing love and compassion over hatred and bigotry, and I am a product of that decision.” She went on to describe her father as “extraordinary” and a man who “fought tough battles” in the entertainment industry. Davis added, “His was not an easy road, but, like he did in all aspects of his life, he gave it everything he had. We plan to do the same with this film.”

