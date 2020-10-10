Tyga & Bella Poarch’s Twitter Sex Tape: No Evidence Clips Exist

Tyga and Bella Poarch are rumored to have a sex tape that has leaked on to Twitter. There is no evidence that the pair are a couple or that a sex tape exists.

The rumors of a sex tape come five days after a photo of Tyga’s penis leaked onto social media. The leaking of that photo coincided with Tyga launching his own OnlyFans page. In the description, Tyga writes, “I like you I don’t give a bout yo bf.” A subscription to the page costs $20 per month.

Heavy has reached out to Poarch’s representatives for comment on the rumors. At the time of writing, Poarch, who rose to fame in September 2020 on TikTok, has not commented on the rumors on her Instagram page. Tyga posted a photo of himself and a topless woman with blonde hair on his Instagram page. The caption reads, “10-10-20 on ya t****** b**** #RackCityDay.” “Rack City” is a reference to the rapper’s 2012 hit.

As the Rumors Spread, Poarch Told Her Followers: ‘I Hope You’re Having a Good Day Today’

On the day the rumors spread, Poarch tweeted, “I hope you’re having a good day today.” The previous day, Poarch tweeted that she was banned from commenting on TikTok because “people are mass reporting [her] comments.”

Poarch & Tyga Appeared Together in a TikTok Video in August 2020

In August 2020, Bella Poarch appeared in one of Tyga’s TikTok videos doing the “hit the woah” challenge. That video was liked nearly 5 million times.

An extensive search on Twitter and adult websites for a clip showing Tyga and Bella Poarch showed no evidence that any such video exists. Clickbait videos and links merely show the leaked nude photo of Tyga.

Tyga Has Been Linked to Numerous Women Since Breaking Up With Kylie Jenner in 2017

Tyga – Dope'd UpFor the single, "Dope'd Up". Out Now! iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/doped-up-single/id1052813348?uo=4&at=1001l3Iq&app=itunes Spotify: http://open.spotify.com/album/4gHpZ9m1Nj9Nx0liFYXRce Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/music/album/Tyga_Dope_d_Up_Single?id=B2gibxb2n57n7ct7t5a7iempwzi&PAffiliateID=1101l3z7 Directed by LCR$ Produced by Cherie Merricks / Reboot Films Official music video by Tyga performing Dope'd Up. 2015 Last Kings Music http://vevo.ly/BIPl9T 2015-10-31T05:28:26Z

Tyga, 30, whose real name is Michael Ray Stevenson, has been linked to numerous women since breaking up with Kylie Jenner in April 2017. In October 2019, rumors emerged that Tyga and Jenner were back together but that gossip was unfounded.

Tyga was linked to Australian model Tammy Hembrow in January 2019. Shortly after breaking up with Jenner, Tyga was rumored to be dating Kamilla Osman. Osman was referred to as a “Kim Kardashian look-alike,” by People Magazine.

Poarch Has Promised Her TikTok Followers That She Will Give Them a Surprise When She Reaches 40 Million Followers

Bella Poarch with Tyga|tiktok#bellapoarchwithtyga #bellapoarch 2020-09-18T23:19:14Z

Poarch boasts 6.2 million followers on her Instagram page. In her Instagram bio, Poarch describes herself as Filipino and a U.S. Navy veteran. Poarch adds, “I love video games, music, art, traveling and anime.” Poarch move to Hawaii with her parents when she was 13 years old. On her TikTok page, Poarch has 34.8 million followers and has garnered 519.8 million likes. Poarch writes in the bio, “Surprise at 40 mil.”

READ NEXT: Former Fans Want TikTok Star Canceled Over ‘Racist’ Video – Watch it Here