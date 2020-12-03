What Did Noah Cyrus Say In Racially Charged Post?

Noah Cyrus issued an apology after she used a racially charged phrase while defending Harry Styles. The singer was blasted by Candace Owens as not being “manly” after he posed in a dress for Vogue last month. While defending Styles on Instagram, Cyrus wrote that he wore a dress “better than any of u nappy a** heauxz,” as noted by TMZ. Miley Cyrus’ sister faced a swift backlash, prompting the singer to issue an apology.

“I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history, but I know now and I am horrified and truly sorry,” she wrote. “I will never use it again. Thank you for educating me. I in no way meant to offend anyone. I am so, so sorry.”

Cyrus didn’t directly apologize to Owens, who called out the singer and her sister on Twitter. “Any one of woke liberals care to explain to me how @noahcyrus calling me a ‘nappy a** hoe’ is not racist?’ I’m all ears,” she wrote. “You guys love cancel culture. @MileyCyrus come get your sister!”

Any one of woke liberals care to explain to me how @noahcyrus calling me a “nappy ass hoe” is not racist?

I’m all ears.

You guys love cancel culture. @MileyCyrus come get your sister! https://t.co/N6Ej7UICPW — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) December 3, 2020

READ NEXT: Miley Cyrus Reveals She Relapsed After 11 Months of Sobriety