Candace Owens Reacts To the RNC Not Inviting Her to Speak

Some Twitter users took notice after political activist and social media influencer Candace Owens was not included on the list of people speaking at the Republican National Committee, slated to kick off Monday.

Owens, a Black conservative, quickly became a top-trending Twitter topic on the mini-blog, amassing more than 25,000 mentions. Owens has been an open supporter of President Donald Trump, and created #Blexit, a movement that wants to discourage Black Americans from voting with the Democratic Party.

If she did have the chance to appear, Owens said she would have “crushed” former President Barack Obama, who was openly critical of Trump during the DNC last week. Owens was responding to a tweet penned by comedian Tom Dillon, who argued the Blexit leader deserved to be speaking over former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Hayley and his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump.

I would have crushed Obama’s DNC appearance. https://t.co/RdJlSmK00R — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) August 23, 2020

Heavy reached out to the RNC and Owens for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Netizens Want to Know Why Wasn’t Owens Invited to Speak

Wait, why isn’t Candace Owens speaking? And where’s Tulsi? They put in such hard work uplifting the GOP that I was almost certain they’d be rewarded with some prominent recognition at the RNC. Let’s also not forget the value of added diversity! pic.twitter.com/TlidDsdqgs — Staying in the Game (@AdrienneLaw) August 23, 2020

Social media influencer Melissa Tate, who identifies as a conservative and Trumpublican, wrote one of the most favored tweets about Owens. “Candace Owens must be [a] speaker at the RNC convention. I know some [Black] conservatives don’t like her but we have to put our differences aside & unite for a Trump Victory. Candice Owens has a powerful voice, articulate & has great presence,” she wrote, garnering more than 8,000 likes.

Staying in the Game author and lawyer Adrienne Lawrence, also penned a popular tweet asking why Owens wasn’t included. “Wait, why isn’t Candace Owens speaking? And where’s Tulsi?” she asked, likely referring to Representative Tulsi Gabbard. (Gabbard briefly campaigned to win the Democratic presidential nomination and confirmed she was not invited to speak at the DNC.) Lawrence’s tweet surpassed more than 1,800 likes.

They put in such hard work uplifting the GOP that I was almost certain they’d be rewarded with some prominent recognition at the RNC. Let’s also not forget the value of added diversity!” she tweeted. “Maybe I’m off about this but… When 50% of the key speakers at your convention are you or directly related to you, isn’t that a problem?”

