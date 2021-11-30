Who Won Miss USA 2021?

The 2021 Miss USA pageant took place at the Paradise Cove Theater of River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on November 29, 2021.

This is a live post that will continue to be updated throughout the competition.

The Top 16 Winners of Miss USA 2021

The first contestants to be announced in the competition were revealed within fifteen minutes of the show airing. The top 16 winners of the Miss USA 2021 pageant were:

Miss North Dakota Caitlyn Vogel

Miss Maryland Layilah Nasser

Miss Utah Sasha Sloan

Miss Nebraska Erika Etzelmiller

Miss North Carolina Madison Bryant

Miss Illinois Sydni Dion Bennett

Miss Louisiana Tanya Crowe

Miss Mississippi Bailey Mae

Miss Tennessee Tally Bevis

Miss Kentucky Ellen Smith

Miss Kansas Gracie Hunt

Miss Florida Ashley Ann Cariño

Miss Virginia Christina Thompson

Miss South Carolina Marley Stokes

Miss Texas Victoria A. Hinojosa

Miss South Dakota Caroline Pettey

Asya Branch of Mississippi was last year’s winner of Miss USA. Branch, 22, was the first contestant from Mississippi to take home the crown and the first Black woman to represent the state.

Ahead of the 2021 Miss USA pageant, Branch said she “loved” being a part of the competition all week.

“If the crown fits…. 👑I’ve loved seeing my face all over the @riverspiritcasino this week but soon a new woman will hold this title! Who do you think it will be? #pageantryreimagined,” she wrote on Instagram. “Tune in tonight November 29th at 8/7c on @fyi or @hulu live! You’re not gonna want to miss it!”

To safely conduct the pageant in 2020, Miss USA adopted some modifications to adhere to COVID-19 rules, as noted by Glamour.

For instance, the famous interviews were done ahead of time via Zoom instead of in-person and they wore masks (encrusted in rhinestones, of course) except when they were performing at the Graceland Estate in Memphis.

This is the second consecutive year Miss USA was broadcast on FYI, and the first year it could have been streamed live on Hulu. The 70th Miss USA pageant was also the first time it was conducted under the leadership of Crystle Stewart.

Stewart, who won the Miss USA title in 2008, is the first Black woman to own the Miss USA franchise after its acquisition last year.

“It is such an honor to be the first African American female franchise owner of the highly recognized Miss USA and Miss Teen USA brands. The new ownership is about ‘Pageantry Reimagined,’ which will redefine views of the pageant system,” said Stewart, President of the Miss USA Organization, in a press release.

